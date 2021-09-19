Emmys 2021: Start time, how you can watch tonight's awards show

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

It was an exciting year of smash-hit TV shows, and now the time has come to celebrate the best of the best. The 2021 Primetime Emmys awards ceremony lights up Los Angeles this evening, seeing memorable titles such as slow-burning crime drama Mare of Easttown and electrifying statement piece I May Destroy You chase golden statues.

The Emmys covers a ton of awards. Last weekend, the Creative Emmys saw those shows and many more pick up honors for outstanding artistic and technical achievements. At the end of June, the Daytime Emmy Awards recognized excellence in American daytime television programming.

Below, you'll find everything you need to know to tune in to the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, including cable-free options.

When do the Emmys start?

The 2021 Emmys take place on Sunday, Sept 19. at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET). With live events returning, you can expect "a limited audience of nominees and their guests" at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, according to a press release.

How to watch the Emmys for free

Watching live for free is pretty easy to do, as long as you have an over-the-air antenna hooked up to your TV and get your local CBS station. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount Plus.

How to watch the Emmys without cable

Cable TV cord cutters have a number of options for watching the ceremony via a live TV streaming service (with the notable exception of Sling TV), detailed below.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes CBS. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

FuboTV costs $65 a month for its Family plan and includes CBS. Click here to see which local channels you get.

Paramount Plus, the replacement for CBS All Access, costs $10 per month and will let you watch the ceremony being broadcast on your local CBS station, if you live in one of the 206 markets where the service offers live TV.

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $65 a month and includes CBS. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

AT&T TV's basic, $70-a-month Entertainment package includes CBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. You can read more on AT&T's merger of its AT&T TV and TV Now services here.

Are there any free trials?

All the live TV streaming services above, with the exception of AT&T TV, offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Note: AT&T TV doesn't advertise a free trial but the company says that if you cancel within 14 days you won't be charged.

For deep-dive details, here's our massive streaming services guide.

The full list of nominations

Nominees for the Primetime Emmy awards were announced on Tuesday, July 13 at 8:30 a.m. PT (11:30 a.m. ET). See the list here. Or you can see the master list of nominations, including Creative Arts Emmys, here.

Who's hosting?

In July, it was announced that Cedric the Entertainer will be... entertaining us as this year's host.