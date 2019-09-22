Emmys 2019: Live updates and all the winners

Welcome to the 71st Primetime Emmys! Television's biggest awards night kicked off at 5 p.m. PT in LA. So far, Barry's Bill Hader has taken home the best lead actor in a comedy series just like last year, and a stunned Phoebe Waller-Bridge took out best lead actress in a comedy series! That makes three awards for Fleabag and Chernobyl, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has two.
If you're keen to tune in, here are the details on how to watch. If you want to see behind-the-scenes shenanigans, check out the TV Academy's backstage stream. And when the event is over, head to IMDb's aftershow for interviews with some of the victors.
At the bottom of this post, you'll find reactions to winners, upsets and speeches. Can anyone beat Merritt Wever's profoundly touching speech from 2013?
Winners
Outstanding Limited Series
- Winner: Chernobyl
- Escape at Dannemora
- Fosse/Verdon
- Sharp Objects
- When They See Us
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Winner: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
- Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
- Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
- Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
- Joey King, The Act
- Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Outstanding Television Movie
- Winner: Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
- Brexit
- Deadwood: The Movie
- King Lear
- My Dinner With Herve
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Winner: Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
- Mahershala Ali, True Detective
- Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
- Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl
- Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama
- Winner: Craig Mazin, Chernobyl
- Russell T Davies, A Very English Scandal
- Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury, When They See Us
- Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin, Escape at Dannemora ("Episode 7")
- Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl, Escape at Dannemora ("Episode 6")
- Steven Levenson and Joel Fields, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Winner: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
- Asante Blackk, When They See Us
- Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
- John Leguizamo, When They See Us
- Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
- Michael K. Williams, When They See Us
Directing for a Limited Series
- Winner: Johan Renck, Chernobyl
- Ava DuVernay, When They See Us
- Thomas Kail, Fosse/Verdon ("Who's Got the Pain")
- Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal
- Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora
- Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon ("Glory")
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Winner: Patricia Arquette, The Act
- Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
- Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
- Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
- Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
- Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Outstanding Competition Program
- Winner: RuPaul's Drag Race
- The Amazing Race
- American Ninja Warrior
- Nailed It!
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Winner: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
- Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
- Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Winner: Bill Hader, Barry
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Ted Danson, The Good Place
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Director for a Comedy Series
- Winner: Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag
- Alec Berg, Barry ("The Audition")
- Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory
- Bill Hader, Barry ("ronny/lily")
- Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ("We're Going to the Catskills!")
- Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ("All Alone")
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
- Winner: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
- Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry
- Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle and Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Pen15
- Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler, Russian Doll ("Nothing in This World Is Easy")
- David Mandel, Veep
- Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan, The Good Place
- Allison Silverman, Russian Doll ("A Warm Body")
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Winner: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Anna Chlumsky, Veep
- Sian Clifford, Fleabag
- Olivia Colman, Fleabag
- Betty Gilpin, GLOW
- Sarah Goldberg, Barry
- Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Winner: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Tony Hale, Veep
- Stephen Root, Veep
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- Bodyguard
- Game of Thrones
- Killing Eve
- Ozark
- Pose
- Succession
- This Is Us
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Good Place
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Russian Doll
- Schitt's Creek
- Veep
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
- Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
- Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
- Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
- Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
- Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
- Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
- Michael Kelly, House of Cards
- Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- The Late Late Show With James Corden
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
- At Home With Amy Sedaris
- Documentary Now
- Drunk History
- I Love You, America
- Saturday Night Live
- Who Is America?
Twitter reactions
Fun fact:
Game of Thrones, in memoriam.
Some just want Mad Men to win even more awards, forget that it ended in 2011.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge's best lead actress in a comedy win stole the audience.
What a speech from Alex Borstein.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge taking out a much-deserved writing award.
Well done Tony Shalhoub for taking out the first award of the night!
Ava DuVernay brought the best dates ever.
Loads of Phoebe Waller-Bridge Fleabag love here!
Game of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie is making a habit of insanely good red carpet outfits.
