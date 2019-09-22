Emmys 2019: Live updates and all the winners

Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

Welcome to the 71st Primetime Emmys! Television's biggest awards night kicked off at 5 p.m. PT in LA. So far, Barry's Bill Hader has taken home the best lead actor in a comedy series just like last year, and a stunned Phoebe Waller-Bridge took out best lead actress in a comedy series! That makes three awards for Fleabag and Chernobyl, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has two.

Winners

Outstanding Limited Series

Winner: Chernobyl

Chernobyl Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Winner : Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Outstanding Television Movie

Winner : Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

: Black Mirror: Bandersnatch Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie

King Lear

My Dinner With Herve

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Winner: Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon



Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama

Winner: Craig Mazin, Chernobyl

Craig Mazin, Chernobyl Russell T Davies, A Very English Scandal

Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury, When They See Us

Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin, Escape at Dannemora ("Episode 7")

Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl, Escape at Dannemora ("Episode 6")

Steven Levenson and Joel Fields, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Winner: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal Asante Blackk, When They See Us

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Michael K. Williams, When They See Us



Directing for a Limited Series

Winner : Johan Renck, Chernobyl

: Johan Renck, Chernobyl Ava DuVernay, When They See Us

Thomas Kail, Fosse/Verdon ("Who's Got the Pain")

Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal

Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora



Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon ("Glory")

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Winner: Patricia Arquette, The Act

Patricia Arquette, The Act Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Outstanding Competition Program

Winner: RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It!

Top Chef



The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Winner : Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Winner : Bill Hader, Barry

: Bill Hader, Barry Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek



Director for a Comedy Series

Winner: Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag

Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag Alec Berg, Barry ("The Audition")

Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory



Bill Hader, Barry ("ronny/lily")

Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ("We're Going to the Catskills!")

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ("All Alone")

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series



Winner: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry

Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle and Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Pen15



Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler, Russian Doll ("Nothing in This World Is Easy")

David Mandel, Veep

Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan, The Good Place

Allison Silverman, Russian Doll ("A Warm Body")

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Winner: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Winner: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Tony Hale, Veep

Stephen Root, Veep

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series



Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt's Creek

Veep

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Julia Garner, Ozark

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now

Drunk History

I Love You, America

Saturday Night Live

Who Is America?

Twitter reactions

Fun fact:

Jharrel Jerome is the youngest winner for Lead Actor in a Limited Series in Emmy history. #Emmys — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) September 23, 2019

Game of Thrones, in memoriam.

when the cast of #GameOfThrones walked out on the #Emmys2019 stage together 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/lxeyiRz374 — angelina || EMMY FOR EMILIA (@emiliaxclarkee) September 23, 2019

Some just want Mad Men to win even more awards, forget that it ended in 2011.

MAD MEN currently 0/3 this is fucked. #Emmys2019 — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) September 23, 2019

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's best lead actress in a comedy win stole the audience.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge got the biggest applause and several people gave a standing ovation when she was announced as the winner. #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/CuzQWdHUMP — Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) September 23, 2019

What a speech from Alex Borstein.

"My grandmother is a Holocaust survivor [who] asked a guard 'what happens if I step out of line' and he said 'I won't shoot you but somebody will' but she stepped out of line and for that I am here. So step out of line, ladies ... step out of line." — @AlexBorstein #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/3vhmr9tX2x — shauna (@goldengateblond) September 23, 2019

Phoebe Waller-Bridge taking out a much-deserved writing award.

The patron saint of comedy. 🙏 Help us congratulate our creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge for winning Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series at the #Emmys2019! #Fleabag pic.twitter.com/yXNPS4ndqI — Fleabag (@fleabag) September 23, 2019

Well done Tony Shalhoub for taking out the first award of the night!

No one can pull off an exercise romper like he can. Help us congratulate Tony Shalhoub on winning the #Emmys2019 Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series! #MrsMaisel pic.twitter.com/WZyO2tUQ3A — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@MaiselTV) September 23, 2019

Ava DuVernay brought the best dates ever.

Loads of Phoebe Waller-Bridge Fleabag love here!

Andrew Scott, Sian Clifford and Phoebe on the purple carpet of the #Emmys2019 😍 pic.twitter.com/Re6zyk1lHh — Phoebe Waller-Bridge Source (@phoebewallerbr1) September 22, 2019

Game of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie is making a habit of insanely good red carpet outfits.