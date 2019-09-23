Emmys 2019: From Game of Thrones to Fleabag, the full list of winners

Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

Welcome to the 71st Primetime Emmys! Television's biggest awards night took place Sunday night in LA, and the biggest win of the night went to, yes, Game of Thrones. The show took home the award for outstanding drama series, and Peter Dinklage won best supporting actor in a drama. It was a fitting farewell to the hugely influential HBO series (let's ignore that it had a record number of nominations and won just two).

In what was the first real upset of the night, all the Game of Thrones nominees in the supporting actress for a drama category, including the favorite Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Gwendoline Christie, lost out to a shocked Julia Garner from Ozark.

A stunning Jodie Comer brought the next minor upset, taking best lead actress in a drama over Killing Eve co-star Sandra Oh, who was tipped to be the first woman of Asian descent to win the category. Barry's Bill Hader and Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge took the big comedy acting awards, and the excellent Fleabag ended up with four in total. Meanwhile Chernobyl scored three gongs and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel two.

If you want to check out how good/bad our winner predictions were, here's everything you need to know.

Here you'll find all the best Emmys memes, and at the bottom of this post you'll find reactions to winners, upsets and speeches. Did anyone beat Merritt Wever's profoundly touching speech from 2013?

Below you'll find every Primetime Emmy winner.

Winners

Outstanding Drama Series

Winner: Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Killing Eve



Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series



Winner: Fleabag

Fleabag Barry

The Good Place



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt's Creek

Veep

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Winner: Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder



Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Winner: Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jason Bateman, Ozark Lisa Brühlmann, Killing Eve

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones ("The Iron Throne")

Adam McKay, Succession

David Nutter, Game of Thrones (The Last of the Starks")

Daina Reid, The Handmaid's Tale

Miguel Sapochnik, Game of Thrones ("The Long Night")

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Winner: Billy Porter, Pose

Billy Porter, Pose Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Winner: Julia Garner, Ozark

Julia Garner, Ozark Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones



Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Winner: Jesse Armstrong, Succession

Jesse Armstrong, Succession David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones

Emerald Fennell, Killing Eve

Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul

Jed Mercurio, Bodyguard

Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder, The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Winner: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul



Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Winner : Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Late Late Show With James Corden



The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Director for a Variety Series

Winner: Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live

Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas, Documentary Now!

Derek Waters, Drunk History

Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino and Dan Mazer, Who Is America?



Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Winner: Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live At Home With Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now

Drunk History

I Love You, America

Who Is America?



Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Documentary Now!

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Late Night With Seth Meyers



The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Limited Series

Winner: Chernobyl

Chernobyl Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Winner : Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Outstanding Television Movie

Winner : Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

: Black Mirror: Bandersnatch Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie

King Lear

My Dinner With Herve

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Winner: Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon



Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama

Winner: Craig Mazin, Chernobyl

Craig Mazin, Chernobyl Russell T Davies, A Very English Scandal

Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury, When They See Us

Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin, Escape at Dannemora ("Episode 7")

Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl, Escape at Dannemora ("Episode 6")

Steven Levenson and Joel Fields, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Winner: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal Asante Blackk, When They See Us

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Michael K. Williams, When They See Us



Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series

Winner : Johan Renck, Chernobyl

: Johan Renck, Chernobyl Ava DuVernay, When They See Us

Thomas Kail, Fosse/Verdon ("Who's Got the Pain")

Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal

Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora



Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon ("Glory")

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Winner: Patricia Arquette, The Act

Patricia Arquette, The Act Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Outstanding Competition Program

Winner: RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It!

Top Chef



The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Winner : Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Winner : Bill Hader, Barry

: Bill Hader, Barry Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek



Outstanding Director for a Comedy Series

Winner: Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag

Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag Alec Berg, Barry ("The Audition")

Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory



Bill Hader, Barry ("ronny/lily")

Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ("We're Going to the Catskills!")

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ("All Alone")

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series



Winner: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry

Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle and Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Pen15



Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler, Russian Doll ("Nothing in This World Is Easy")

David Mandel, Veep

Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan, The Good Place

Allison Silverman, Russian Doll ("A Warm Body")

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Winner: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Winner: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Tony Hale, Veep

Stephen Root, Veep

Henry Winkler, Barry

Twitter reactions

Plenty of happy reactions rolled in to Game of Thrones taking out the best drama win despite a polarizing final season. And some not so happy.

Regardless of how people felt about s8, there’s no denying that #GameofThrones deserves to be recognized for the incredible worldwide phenomenon it became. Congrats to everyone involved! 👏 #Emmys2019 #bestdrama pic.twitter.com/SikPDQfzHX — Vanessa Cole (@vkcoleartist) September 23, 2019

Jodie Comer's best actress win in a drama came as a happy surprise to many, including Comer.

OH SHIT, JODIE COMER. I mean, she is the BEST! But this is a surprise. #KillingEve #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/XqMFwebGXr — Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) September 23, 2019

Although some wanted Emilia Clarke to win best actress in a drama over Jodie Comer.

LOVE JODIE but Emilia had to convey two seasons worth of plot development in the space of 30 seconds #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/kzG6BpNAg1 — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) September 23, 2019

Say whatever you want about Game of Thrones season 8, but Emilia Clarke deserved to win an Emmy! She was robbed!!! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/YqDKc3KOvl — Manoj Kalyan (@Manojdevil993) September 23, 2019

A shame.

Lena Heady has never won an Emmy for her portrayal of Cersei Lannister. A SHAME. #Emmys2019 — ℝίτα 💋|| EMMYLIA (@JonxDanyy) September 23, 2019

If you want to read Michelle Williams' full winning speech, here you go!

I transcribed all of Michelle Williams’ incredible #Emmys2019 speech, which you should all read and/or watch ASAP: pic.twitter.com/9HtjeJXSOm — Jessica Derschowitz (@jessicasara) September 23, 2019

This may have been why no Game of Thrones supporting actress nominees took the crown.

DID ALL THE #GameOfThrones WOMEN CANCEL EACH OTHER OUT?????? #Emmys2019 — Lynette Rice (@Lynetterice) September 23, 2019

A bit of a weird one with Chernobyl.

I hope that the crew of Chernobyl being brought up to “I’m Feelin’ Good” at long last heals all those touched by this horrific disaster.#Emmys2019 — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) September 23, 2019

Hello behind-the-scenes Game of Thrones shenanigans.

The cast of Game of Thrones at the #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/eRmO3v5EkF — Emilia Clarke Updates (@EClarkeUpdates) September 23, 2019

Michelle Williams took home best lead actress in a limited series and nailed her speech.

Michelle Williams just took us to the church of women’s equality. BEAUTIFUL SPEECH. @TIMESUPNOW #Emmys2019 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 23, 2019

did michelle williams just give the best acceptance speech ever? #Emmys2019 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 23, 2019

Fun fact:

Jharrel Jerome is the youngest winner for Lead Actor in a Limited Series in Emmy history. #Emmys — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) September 23, 2019

Game of Thrones, in memoriam.

when the cast of #GameOfThrones walked out on the #Emmys2019 stage together 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/lxeyiRz374 — angelina || EMMY FOR EMILIA (@emiliaxclarkee) September 23, 2019

Some just want Mad Men to win even more awards, forget that it ended in 2011.

MAD MEN currently 0/3 this is fucked. #Emmys2019 — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) September 23, 2019

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's best lead actress in a comedy win stole the audience.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge got the biggest applause and several people gave a standing ovation when she was announced as the winner. #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/CuzQWdHUMP — Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) September 23, 2019

What a speech from Alex Borstein.

"My grandmother is a Holocaust survivor [who] asked a guard 'what happens if I step out of line' and he said 'I won't shoot you but somebody will' but she stepped out of line and for that I am here. So step out of line, ladies ... step out of line." — @AlexBorstein #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/3vhmr9tX2x — shauna (@goldengateblond) September 23, 2019

Phoebe Waller-Bridge taking out a much-deserved writing award.

The patron saint of comedy. 🙏 Help us congratulate our creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge for winning Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series at the #Emmys2019! #Fleabag pic.twitter.com/yXNPS4ndqI — Fleabag (@fleabag) September 23, 2019

Well done Tony Shalhoub for taking out the first award of the night!

No one can pull off an exercise romper like he can. Help us congratulate Tony Shalhoub on winning the #Emmys2019 Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series! #MrsMaisel pic.twitter.com/WZyO2tUQ3A — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@MaiselTV) September 23, 2019

Ava DuVernay brought the best dates ever.

Loads of Phoebe Waller-Bridge Fleabag love here!

Andrew Scott, Sian Clifford and Phoebe on the purple carpet of the #Emmys2019 😍 pic.twitter.com/Re6zyk1lHh — Phoebe Waller-Bridge Source (@phoebewallerbr1) September 22, 2019

Game of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie is making a habit of insanely good red carpet outfits.

Originally published Sept 22.