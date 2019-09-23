Emmys 2019: From Game of Thrones to Fleabag, the full list of winners

Welcome to the 71st Primetime Emmys! Television's biggest awards night took place Sunday night in LA, and the biggest win of the night went to, yes, Game of Thrones. The show took home the award for outstanding drama series, and Peter Dinklage won best supporting actor in a drama. It was a fitting farewell to the hugely influential HBO series (let's ignore that it had a record number of nominations and won just two).
In what was the first real upset of the night, all the Game of Thrones nominees in the supporting actress for a drama category, including the favorite Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Gwendoline Christie, lost out to a shocked Julia Garner from Ozark.
A stunning Jodie Comer brought the next minor upset, taking best lead actress in a drama over Killing Eve co-star Sandra Oh, who was tipped to be the first woman of Asian descent to win the category. Barry's Bill Hader and Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge took the big comedy acting awards, and the excellent Fleabag ended up with four in total. Meanwhile Chernobyl scored three gongs and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel two.
Below you'll find every Primetime Emmy winner.
Winners
Outstanding Drama Series
- Winner: Game of Thrones
- Better Call Saul
- Bodyguard
- Killing Eve
- Ozark
- Pose
- Succession
- This Is Us
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Winner: Fleabag
- Barry
- The Good Place
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Russian Doll
- Schitt's Creek
- Veep
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Winner: Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
- Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
- Winner: Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Lisa Brühlmann, Killing Eve
- David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones ("The Iron Throne")
- Adam McKay, Succession
- David Nutter, Game of Thrones (The Last of the Starks")
- Daina Reid, The Handmaid's Tale
- Miguel Sapochnik, Game of Thrones ("The Long Night")
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Winner: Billy Porter, Pose
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Winner: Julia Garner, Ozark
- Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
- Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
- Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
- Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
- Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
- Winner: Jesse Armstrong, Succession
- David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones
- Emerald Fennell, Killing Eve
- Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul
- Jed Mercurio, Bodyguard
- Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder, The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Winner: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
- Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
- Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
- Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
- Michael Kelly, House of Cards
- Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
- Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- The Late Late Show With James Corden
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Director for a Variety Series
- Winner: Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live
- Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas, Documentary Now!
- Derek Waters, Drunk History
- Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino and Dan Mazer, Who Is America?
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
- Winner: Saturday Night Live
- At Home With Amy Sedaris
- Documentary Now
- Drunk History
- I Love You, America
- Who Is America?
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
- Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Documentary Now!
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Limited Series
- Winner: Chernobyl
- Escape at Dannemora
- Fosse/Verdon
- Sharp Objects
- When They See Us
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Winner: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
- Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
- Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
- Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
- Joey King, The Act
- Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Outstanding Television Movie
- Winner: Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
- Brexit
- Deadwood: The Movie
- King Lear
- My Dinner With Herve
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Winner: Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
- Mahershala Ali, True Detective
- Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
- Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl
- Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama
- Winner: Craig Mazin, Chernobyl
- Russell T Davies, A Very English Scandal
- Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury, When They See Us
- Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin, Escape at Dannemora ("Episode 7")
- Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl, Escape at Dannemora ("Episode 6")
- Steven Levenson and Joel Fields, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Winner: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
- Asante Blackk, When They See Us
- Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
- John Leguizamo, When They See Us
- Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
- Michael K. Williams, When They See Us
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series
- Winner: Johan Renck, Chernobyl
- Ava DuVernay, When They See Us
- Thomas Kail, Fosse/Verdon ("Who's Got the Pain")
- Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal
- Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora
- Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon ("Glory")
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Winner: Patricia Arquette, The Act
- Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
- Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
- Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
- Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
- Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Outstanding Competition Program
- Winner: RuPaul's Drag Race
- The Amazing Race
- American Ninja Warrior
- Nailed It!
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Winner: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
- Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
- Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Winner: Bill Hader, Barry
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Ted Danson, The Good Place
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Director for a Comedy Series
- Winner: Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag
- Alec Berg, Barry ("The Audition")
- Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory
- Bill Hader, Barry ("ronny/lily")
- Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ("We're Going to the Catskills!")
- Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ("All Alone")
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
- Winner: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
- Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry
- Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle and Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Pen15
- Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler, Russian Doll ("Nothing in This World Is Easy")
- David Mandel, Veep
- Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan, The Good Place
- Allison Silverman, Russian Doll ("A Warm Body")
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Winner: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Anna Chlumsky, Veep
- Sian Clifford, Fleabag
- Olivia Colman, Fleabag
- Betty Gilpin, GLOW
- Sarah Goldberg, Barry
- Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Winner: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Tony Hale, Veep
- Stephen Root, Veep
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Twitter reactions
Plenty of happy reactions rolled in to Game of Thrones taking out the best drama win despite a polarizing final season. And some not so happy.
Jodie Comer's best actress win in a drama came as a happy surprise to many, including Comer.
Although some wanted Emilia Clarke to win best actress in a drama over Jodie Comer.
A shame.
If you want to read Michelle Williams' full winning speech, here you go!
This may have been why no Game of Thrones supporting actress nominees took the crown.
A bit of a weird one with Chernobyl.
Hello behind-the-scenes Game of Thrones shenanigans.
Michelle Williams took home best lead actress in a limited series and nailed her speech.
Fun fact:
Game of Thrones, in memoriam.
Some just want Mad Men to win even more awards, forget that it ended in 2011.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge's best lead actress in a comedy win stole the audience.
What a speech from Alex Borstein.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge taking out a much-deserved writing award.
Well done Tony Shalhoub for taking out the first award of the night!
Ava DuVernay brought the best dates ever.
Loads of Phoebe Waller-Bridge Fleabag love here!
Game of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie is making a habit of insanely good red carpet outfits.
Originally published Sept 22.
