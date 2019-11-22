On Thursday, Elon Musk introduced the Tesla Cybertruck, an electric pickup that you might use to take Grandma to church, if Grandma is named Mad Maxine and lives inside the movie Blade Runner. Looks aside, it's no joke. As Roadshow's Tim Stevens and Andrew Krok point out, "given its relative performance and price, the Cybertruck could be a massive success for Tesla as it enters into the largest segment in the US market." (Tesla promises an aggressive starting price a hair below $40,000.)

You can reserve one for just $100, and if you're not yet sold, Tesla is making a new all-terrain vehicle that can charge in the truck's bed (not included in the truck's price). But maybe don't throw metal balls at the supposedly unbreakable windows. After they were dented in a public demonstration, Musk promised the company will fix that.

Elon wanted to show off the Cybertruck's tough "armored" glass. It, uhh, didn't go exactly to plan... https://t.co/OaHpTUHNhs pic.twitter.com/zRUTkmaqSu — Roadshow (@roadshow) November 22, 2019

But the truck's futuristic, I-can-survive-a-nuclear-explosion looks, coupled with the metal-ball fiasco, revved up the internet meme machine.

First, the basic look of the car earned plenty of comparisons and jokes. "Finally, my boy Elon Musk made the car I always drew when I was five," wrote one Twitter user.

Finally my boy @elonmusk made the car I always drew when I was five.

😩🙌🏻😩🙌🏻😩🙌🏻😩🙌🏻😩🙌🏻😩🙌🏻@Tesla #Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/Oshhn9srTR — Ian Hecox (@SmoshIan) November 22, 2019

catch me riding this around vice city — Gmr. Cynical Optimist (@2WayIntrsctn) November 22, 2019

At this exact moment Elon Musk visualized the #Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/NFHSO7f225 — Kathiana (@iconkathiana) November 22, 2019

I was so convinced that was not the real #Cybertruck and they were going to bring out the real one at the end. — Linz DeFranco (@LinzDeFranco) November 22, 2019

Wow the new Tesla #Cybertruck is sweet. pic.twitter.com/cW0yUbTVuD — Windows Central Gaming (@WCGamingTweets) November 22, 2019

Accidentally locked my baby inside my piping hot Cybertruck and I can’t break the glass. Fastening a breaching charge to the windshield. Cover your eyes sweetie — the great Marcus Aurelius from The Gladiator (@alexqarbuckle) November 22, 2019

Familiar with the "gonna tell my kids" meme, where users post a photo of something that's definitely not what they claim it is? Yeah, that got a workout thanks to the Tesla Cybertruck. "Gonna tell my kids this is Knight Rider," wrote one Twitter user.

Gonna tell my kids this is Knight Rider. #Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/e4Oqr6UJeS — Reed S. Albers (@ReedSAlbers) November 22, 2019

gonna tell my kids this was the delorean — Kaelyn (@utkae) November 22, 2019

i’m gonna tell my kids this was the new tesla #Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/7ctpzQZuEa — yadeer (@yadeer_) November 22, 2019

gonna tell my kids this was the Tesla #Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/IgqcHoxiQS — Campbell Simpson (@csimps0n) November 22, 2019

The window-smashing debacle about broke the internet with reactions. "Not for nothing, but the smashed windows actually complete the whole 'driving my luxury armored command unit through the violent slums to elysium transfer station for my offworld vacation' look in a really pleasing way," wrote Max Read.

not for nothing but the smashed windows actually complete the whole "driving my luxury armored command unit through the violent slums to elysium transfer station for my offworld vacation" look in a really pleasing way pic.twitter.com/rmLbCN7F5L — Max Read (@max_read) November 22, 2019

When everything's going wrong but you still gotta finish your presentation #Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/bxEGe5nTvW — Tryphon342 (@tryphon342) November 22, 2019

what could go wrong pic.twitter.com/uIn5NLbOMw — Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) November 22, 2019

Glass window: *Is made of glass*



Solid steel ball: “I’m about to end this mans whole career”#Cybertruck #Tesla pic.twitter.com/5cqj21yqek — Mason (@masonmaelstrom) November 22, 2019

the highlight of Tesla's reveal is when the window breaks during the strength test but when they get the ball back Elon insists the dude try again pic.twitter.com/NjfHvKCJb9 — Quinton Reviews 🎬 (@Q_Review) November 22, 2019

I think it was pretty lucky Tesla broke the truck's window during that demonstration... because everyone is talking about that and not about the fact that they made a LUXURY TANK TO DRIVE THOUGH THE GHOST TOWNS OF THE APOCALYPSE. — Sam Rosenholtz (@srosenholtz) November 22, 2019

Not all the reactions were negative. "Elon is playful, but Elon isn't playing. Underestimate him at your own risk."

Elon is playful, but Elon isn't playing. Under estimate him at your own risk. — Alter Yang (@Rec1pr0city) November 22, 2019

Growing up around Edwards AFB/Lockheed/Northrop- those stealth bomber angles are part of what I really like about the design. It’s comfortable, like being home. — Darth Titi🕸us. (@_darthzombie) November 22, 2019