Baby-snuggling video reveals what Elon Musk calls little X Æ A-12

What do you call a baby with a name like X Æ A-XII? If you're Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, you shorten it to "baby X." We know this because on Monday, Musk's mother, Maye Musk, shared a short Instagram video of her billionaire son cuddling and cooing to his new baby.

In the video, Musk seems to really want to know if his seventh son, born to Musk and musician Grimes on May 4, knows his dad's voice. "Do you recognize my voice? Does my voice sound familiar?" Musk asks. "Who am I? This is your dad speaking. Hello. Hello, baby. Hello, baby X."

A few days after baby X arrived, his dad appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast and said he pronounced the unusual name "X Ash A Twelve." Last week, TMZ.com got hold of the newborn's California birth certificate, which revealed that his first name is simply "X," with a middle name of AE A-XII. "XII," of course, is "12" in Roman numerals, since regular numbers weren't allowed on the birth certificate.

Whatever his name, the video reveals that Musk and Grimes' little guy is sure a lot cuter and more cuddly than dad's infamous Cybertruck. But while watching the video, don't let baby X's sweetness distract you from Musk's T-shirt, which seems to reference a certain 1972 hit song by Carl Douglas, reading, "Surely not everybody was Kung Fu Fighting." Oh-hoh-hoh-hoah...