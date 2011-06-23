Electrolux Design Lab announces semifinalists

Electrolux

Food on the go is an essential part of modern life. It's a wonder it took as long as it did for the food truck thing to catch on, but the important thing is, it did. Good food no longer has to be subject to long periods of idleness. If you're wondering what might be the next big thing concerning mobility, you are not alone. Electrolux, with its 2011 Design Lab exhibition, has just released the 25 semi-finalists for the competition. The theme is "Intelligent Mobility." Here are a few examples of the concepts that perhaps one day will become a reality.

The EMS Cooker (shown above) by Simona Hruskova is a wristband that harvests kinetic energy from one's own movements throughout the day. The stored energy can then be used as a heating plate or a convenient wrapper to keep a coffee mug warm.

The Mobile Kitchen Kit, as the name would imply, lets you take the kitchen with you. The kit features a flexible induction pad as the heat source, and includes a cutting board and utensils. The concept, envisioned by Elizabeth Reuter, even provides a makeshift kitchen sink in the body of the kit.

Mohe combines a vacuum sealer, a food carrier and a food warmer into one unit. The creation of Krzysztof Luchowiec, the device focuses on the use (and reuse) of specially-designed bags that would utilize a layer of gel to aid in the heating.

François Hurtaud conceptualized a device to be named the WarmNCool. The dual-section appliance combines a refrigerator with a microwave-like heating device. The easily transportable unit would then act as a way to store leftovers and then reheat them while on the go. The battery-operated appliance would use captured waste heat as a means to provide power.

The worldwide competition may only be an exhibition of concepts today, but the imaginative thinking on display makes for some interesting food for thought. Just like how we take our meals has evolved over time, the way that we prepare them will someday also change--perhaps with something similar to what we see here.

Be sure to check out the 2011 Electrolux Design Lab to see entries for all 25 semifinalists.