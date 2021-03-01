Elden Ring trailer appears to leak online

Bandai Namco

Since its reveal at E3 2019, FromSoftware's Elden Ring has become a highly anticipated game. It'll likely be a must-play for many gamers when it's released for the PS4, PC and Xbox One. The Dark Souls developer worked with Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin to create a new world, and thanks to a new leak, fans may finally be getting a glimpse of the action.

Snippets of a purported trailer first appeared on Twitter on Monday, and then a trailer was uploaded to YouTube. The video has not yet been confirmed by publisher Bandai Namco as the trailer for the upcoming game.

The footage contains a few trademarks for FromSoftware's games. In one shot, the player's character sneaks behind an enemy and backstabs them. There are two glances at magic being used in combat with one surrounding the character and then shooting out similar to the Homing Soulmass spell in the Dark Souls games. There's also a spell that appears to create a magic spear that is similar to the various magic weapon spells found in the developer's games. And it wouldn't be a FromSoftware game without huge bosses as shown multiple times in the leaked trailer.

There's not much known about Elden Ring outside of the small bits of information released in 2019. The game's director Hidetaka Miyazaki said Martin created the mythos and that this would be one of the developer's biggest games ever. Elden Ring's initial release date was set for March, but it appears to have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bandai Namco didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More info to come.