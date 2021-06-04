Early Prime Day gaming laptop deals at Amazon and elsewhere

Ready to upgrade your current rig with a new gaming laptop? New models are rolling out with Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics, and there are bigger discounts to be found on older but still powerful gaming laptops. Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is a couple weeks away -- it runs from Monday, June 21, through Tuesday, June 22 -- but there are deals to be found right now on gaming laptops. Check out the discounted models we found not only at Amazon but also Dell, Best Buy and Newegg.

Be sure to check back; I'll update this story regularly to include new deals as they emerge.

Sarah Tew/CNET This Dell G3 15 budget gaming laptop is based on the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU and features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. The 15.6-inch display features a full HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. You won't be able to run the latest AAA titles at full tilt, but it can play less demanding games such as Fortnite and CS:GO at full HD resolution and 60 frames per second. Read our Dell G5 15 review.

Newegg This Gigabyte isn't on sale but is the lowest-cost laptop I've seen with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics. It features the RTX 3060 GPU along with a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch screen has full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

MSI This 15.6-inch MSI gaming laptop supplies an FHD, 144Hz display powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. The RTX 2060 is the budget card in Nvidia's previous RTX 2000-series lineup and offers excellent bang for the buck along with ray tracing, which reproduces how light behaves in the real world to give games a more photorealistic look.

ASUS The Asus ROG Zephyrus is the company's thinnest, most compact gaming laptop. Despite its trim dimensions, the ROG Zephyrus does not sacrifice performance. This model features a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a roomy 1TB SSD and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics. The CPU and GPU are a generation behind but still plenty of power to push current AAA titles. The 15-inch display features a full HD resolution and a fast 240Hz refresh rate. Read our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review.

Best Buy It's rare to find a model on sale that features the most recent from Nvidia, but this 14-inch model from Acer is $150 off and features GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. It also supplies the latest Intel with an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU. The display features full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, and the keyboard provides a bit of flair with three-zone RGB lighting.

Sarah Tew/CNET IMHO, this is the best-looking gaming laptop on the market. Impossibly thin for a high-powered gaming laptop with a sleek, slab look, this 15.6-inch Razer Blade machine also boasts a powerful, smart component lineup. This renewed/refurbished model pairs a ninth-gen Intel Core i7 CPU with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics and supplies an ample 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch screen has full HD resolution and a lightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate.

Asus As stated before, it's uncommon to see any sort of discount on a gaming laptop with current-gen Nvidia graphics. This 15.6-inch model from Asus is only slightly discounted but delivers a wallop with GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, an ample 24GB of RAM and a huge 2TB SSD. The display features a full HD resolution and a speedy 240Hz refresh rate.

