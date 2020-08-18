CNET también está disponible en español.

EA launches rebranded membership service EA Play

Merging its Origins and Access services, EA Play will offer members early access to some of the company's games, as well as in-game bonuses.

Madden 21 in action. 

 EA Sports

Video game studio Electronic Arts is simplifying its membership programs. Starting Tuesday, EA Origins and EA Access will be combined into one service called EA Play. For $5 a month or $30 for the year, you'll be able to play some EA games up to 10 hours before launch and access extras such as cosmetic upgrades for your characters.

EA is also offering discounts on some titles as a membership perk and teased additional perks for members of an upgraded EA Play Pro service. 

At launch, the company is offering bonus content and perks for two popular upcoming sports titles Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21, as well as the upcoming game Star Wars Squadrons. EA Play will be available to gamers on a variety of platforms, including PS4 and Xbox One. Check out the announcement page for details on signing up. 

