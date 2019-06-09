Microsoft

A new Microsoft Flight Simulator was revealed with a teaser trailer at the company's E3 press conference Sunday, and it's coming out in 2020.

The wildly impressive visuals are a result of Microsoft's Azure artificial intelligence (AI) and satellite imagery. The cities and rural environments are beautiful, and check out those blue seas. The planes don't look half-bad either.

"From light planes to wide-body jets, fly highly detailed and stunning aircraft in an incredibly realistic world," Microsoft wrote in its teaser description.

"Create your flight plan and fly anywhere on the planet. Enjoy flying day or night and face realistic, challenging weather conditions."

We don't have a firm release date beyond 2020, but it'll be available with Xbox Game Pass. The Flight Sim series has been around since 1982, making it three years older than Windows.