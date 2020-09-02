Dynabook brings Intel Tiger Lake CPUs to insanely light Portege X30 laptop and 2-in-1

Dynabook

Intel officially announced its 11th-gen Core mobile processors, Wednesday, as well as its Iris Xe integrated graphics that promises discrete-level performance. Dynabook (formerly Toshiba) didn't waste any time getting these new CPUs into a couple of its small work laptops, the upcoming Portege X30W-J two-in-one and X30L-J notebook.

Made from magnesium, both systems are incredibly lightweight, with the two-in-one coming in at less than 2.2 pounds (1 kg) and just 900 grams (1.9 lbs.) for the notebook. Being lightweight is one thing, but to also have integrated graphics performance on the same level as an entry-level discrete graphics chip at this size and weight sounds amazing. Plus, they're engineered to pass MIL-STD-810G standard testing methodologies for strength and durability, according to Dynabook.

Both systems are part of Intel's Project Athena innovation program but are also targeted for verification under Intel's new Evo platform badge. If you pick up a laptop that's Evo verified, you'll know that it's been tested to meet specific "key experience indicators":

Consistent responsiveness on battery

System wakes from sleep in less than 1 second

9 or more hours of real-world battery life on systems with FHD displays

Fast charging with up to four-hour charge in under 30 minutes on systems with full HD displays

The Dynabook Portege X30W-J two-in-one and X30L-J notebook are expected to start shipping in Q4. Pricing will be announced around that time as well.