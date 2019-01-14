Aingoo

Need a place to work? How about a place to sit while you do that work? Let's talk furniture.

Just by random chance, a desk deal and office-chair deal crossed my radar this morning, so it seemed logical to mash 'em up. I'll start with the former.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, AGDirect (via Amazon) has the Aingoo 47-inch computer workstation in black for $39.90 when you apply promo code Shelf001 at checkout. Regular price: $66.50.

I like the simple, modern design of this desk, which features criss-crossing legs, a raised rear edge and rounded corners. It has no drawers, obviously, so if you need storage, keep shopping.

Modway

Now for where to park your keister. Also for a limited time, and also while supplies last, the Modway Articulate Ergonomic Office Chair (black mesh) is $93.45, no code required. It normally runs $136, which is what you'd currently pay for the gray-mesh version.

As someone who sits for a large chunk of the day, I'm a firm believer in buying a good chair. The cushion should be comfortable. The back should have a lumbar-friendly shape. The armrests should adjust up and down. And, of course, the whole thing should be height- and tilt-adustable.

This ticks all those boxes, yet doesn't cost $200-300. (Don't even get me started on $600 Herman Miller chairs.)

That said, the 800-plus user reviews here average out to just 3.8 stars, which does give me a bit of pause. Having looked at some of the more negative ratings, I'll simply note that this may not be the ideal chair for those with larger frames.

I'll also add that I bought an off-brand chair myself years back, one that looks a lot like this, and it's been great. That's in no way to suggest this is equally great, merely that you don't have to spend a small fortune to get a good-quality office chair.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: I am constantly reminding my kids how spoiled (and lucky!) they are when it comes to music. Thanks to services like Spotify, they have instant access to all the music of the world -- on a device that fits in their pocket.

If you've never experienced this utter joy for yourself, here's your chance: For a limited time, Groupon is offering a 3-month Pandora Premium subscription for free. It would normally cost you $10 per month.

Unsurprisingly, this is for new Pandora subscribers only. Surprisingly, you also have the option of getting a family subscription, which can be shared by up to six users. That's a value of $15 per month, so $45 total.

Whatever option you choose, you'll have to put a credit card on file. So be sure to cancel after those three months are up, otherwise you'll start getting billed at the regular rate. Or, you know, keep the subscription and continue to enjoy instant access to all the music of the world on a device that fits in your pocket. Because miracle!

Bonus deal No. 2: Speaking of subscriptions, want to check out Showtime? How about Starz? Amazon is running a rare discount on 3-month subscriptions to both: $6.59 per month for the first three months of Showtime, then $10.99 per month; and $5.39 per month for the first three months of Starz, then $8.99. (Note that Showtime, like CNET, is a division of CBS.)

To get either deal, you must be an Amazon Prime subscriber. And you've got only until Jan. 17 to sign up.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!