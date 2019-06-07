Doom Eternal: Everything we know so far before E3 2019

id Software/Bethesda

After a triumphant return with 2016's Doom, id Software's iconic series is back in 2019 with Doom Eternal.

First announced at Bethesda's 2018 E3 press conference, the gory, fast-paced, heavy metal blaring first-person shooter sequel will put players back in the role of the Doom Slayer, the hero from the original game who was revived to take on the forces of Hell. This time around, demons have made their way to Earth, and it's up to Doom Slayer to save the world once again.

What's new in hell

Members of the id Software team showed off Doom Eternal for the first time at Quakecon 2018 last August. For the most part, the gameplay looks to be the same as Doom 2016. Players will have to blast their way through waves of demons using a wide range of weapons and leaving a trail of carnage in their wake.

There were, however, some new additions to the game shown Quakecon video. There will be an invasion mode that will let players fight against player-controlled demons during their playthrough creating asymmetric multiplayer gameplay, which is when a team of players takes on one powerful opponent. In this case, the demons would be outgunned by Doomguy.

Id also added an old school element to Doom Eternal by giving players extra lives, according to a VG247 interview with executive producer Marty Stratton. Players will obtain an extra life that will be used when a character dies to avoid returning to a previous checkpoint. Stratton says this new addition will help when a player's game is invaded by experienced opponents controlling the demons.

id Software/Bethesda

Hook 'em

Doomguy's arsenal will consist of weapons from the previous game, such as the chaingun, rocket launcher and shotgun, but there will be a few new toys in Doom Eternal.

One weapon from the early Doom games that's returning is the Super Shotgun. The double-barreled weapon will deal a ton of damage, but more importantly, it has a grappling hook attachment called the Meat Hook, which lets players grab onto enemies from a distance and pull Doomguy to the attached monster. There's also a new Ballista weapon that shoots out crossbow bolts that can explode.

The Slayer also has some equipment upgrades to his armor, including a new blade attached to his wrist used for Glory Kills. He also has a shoulder-mounted launcher that can act like a mini-flamethrower.

id Software/Bethesda

Where the hell to get this game

Doom Eternal will be released sometime later in 2019 for PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and on PC via Steam and Bethesda's game launcher. An exact date will likely be announced during Bethesda's E3 press conference at 5:30 p.m. PT on June 9.