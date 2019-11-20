Don't buy these gifts for your privacy-minded friends, Mozilla warns

Ed Rhee/CNET

The holiday season is for sharing, but with some gifts, people could be sharing too much of their own personal data. That voice assistant that's half off on Black Friday might seem like a great gift to you, but you might want to be more cautious for a person focused on their own privacy.

Navigating the privacy terms for every single tech product can be a confusing maze -- as if you're going to be reading every single privacy policy -- and figuring out security standards for these gadgets can be even more difficult.

And you'll need to start wrapping your head around these issues as more and more smart devices enter our lives. While internet of things devices can be convenient and helpful, they're also notorious for weak cybersecurity, and can share your personal data with third parties without your knowledge.

To help, Mozilla published its annual Privacy Not Included gift guide on Wednesday, with ratings on how secure each recommendation is, along with a review of how the devices share your data. The nonprofit organization, best known for its Firefox browser, set out to create its gift guide to make people aware of all the privacy and security issues that can come with holiday shopping lists. The guide first debuted in 2017. This year, Mozilla looked at 76 products, from toys and smart home gadgets to wearables and pet tech.

Its researchers looked through all the devices' privacy policies, asked how the companies were encrypting the data they collected, as well as if the gadgets had automatic security updates, required strong passwords and properly addressed vulnerabilities, among other requirements for its minimum security standards.

Unlike the gift guide in 2018, where fewer than half of the gifts met that standard, 60 products on Mozilla's list passed the test this year. Those recommendations include the Nintendo Switch, the Apple Watch 5 and Amazon's Fire Kids HD.

Also on the list are the Sonos One SL speakers, Sony's PlayStation 4 and Amazon's Kindle.

Nine products didn't reach Mozilla's standards, hitting the low points on the gift guide's "creep-o-meter." Three of those products were Amazon's Ring video doorbells, for their lack of encryption, reported security vulnerabilities, and partnerships with over 600 police departments in the US.

"Ring takes customer security seriously and we have experienced, full teams dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of our products and systems. We have taken measures to help secure Ring devices from unauthorized access," Ring said in a statement. "These measures include preventing the installation of third-party applications on the device, rigorous security reviews, secure software development requirements, and encryption of communication between Ring devices with services such as AWS servers."

Other products that failed to make the mark were the Tile Mate and a smart dog collar from Link AKC. Mozilla raised issues with both because there were no available details on encryption for the data these devices transfer.

Link AKC said it was surprised by Mozilla's findings, pointing out that it does use end-to-end encryption, as well as require strong passwords and provide regular security updates.

"We continue to update and evolve our products and our overarching goal continues to be to offer consumers the best smart tracking collar on the market," Joe McKee, Link's chief technical officer, said in an email.



Tile said it missed Mozilla's deadline for responses, and is waiting for updates from the guide to reflect its security and privacy measures.

Mozilla has since updated its listing for Tile to note that it uses encryption and provides security updates.

Other products missed the minimum security standard by one point, like a Wi-Fi-connected pressure cooker where Mozilla couldn't determine how it handled vulnerability reports.

You can look through the guide and see for yourself what gifts would be best for your privacy-focused friends. You can also leave ratings for how creepy you think a product is on Mozilla's "creep-o-meter," which goes on a scale of "not creepy" to "super creepy."