SNL's Donald Trump kisses Sean Spicer, web swoons

Enlarge Image SNL/Twitter screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

Melissa McCarthy's return to "Saturday Night Live" was much hyped.

What many viewers were hoping for was that her portrayal of White House press secretary Sean Spicer would reach new heights. Or, depending on your perspective, depths.

She didn't disappoint, in a dizzying piece that saw her, well, make out with the president.

It began with Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, played by Aidy Bryant, explaining that she was filling in for Spicer.

But lo, say the press. He's hiding out there in the bushes. This, Spicer was accused of last week. It was later clarified that he was "among the bushes," which still led to some interesting memes.

Here, though, Sanders helpfully explains he's out in the garden on a naval exercise. Until, that is, Spicer bursts in like a seaman who's taken leave (of his senses) and takes over. But not before he sprays a member of the press with a fire extinguisher. (Liar, liar, pants on fire, geddit?)

McCarthy's Spicer manfully defends his boss by saying: "Trump is innocent. How do we know? Because he told us so. Period. Then he hired lawyers to agree with him. And they're going to prove it with a certified letter, which you know is the truth, because it costs an extra $2 to have it certified."

Certification is always a good thing. Some might think it would be especially useful for some prominent figures these days. Spicer goes on to explain to the press how Trump makes decisions. With the help of a matryoshka doll. Now where could he have got that?

The press in this skit, which propelled McCarthy up the Twitter trending charts and was almost instantly YouTube's No. 1 video, aren't happy.

So Spicer rolls off on his Segwayed podium in search of the president. After much rolling through the streets, Spicer finally discovers him at his New Jersey golf club.

The scene is one of naive devotion. To duty, that is.

Have you ever told me to say things that aren't true?" says Spicer.

"Only since you started working here," replies a raffish Trump. And then came the moment.

"Sean, kiss me," says Trump.

"I can't. I have a wife. I took vows," protests Spicer.

"I'm famous. It's OK," says Trump, with practiced persuasion.

The kiss is passionate. But what sort of kiss is it? Like the one in "The Godfather," worries Spicer, "when you kiss me and no one ever sees me again?"

This week, we might find out. For real, that is.