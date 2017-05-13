YouTube agog at Melissa McCarthy's Sean Spicer rolling down street

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Gothamist/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

You might feel that America is deep in the bushes, merely among the bushes or just wishing the Bushes would return.

On YouTube, however, it seems that many can't wait to see the return of Melissa McCarthy in her now seminal role as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Number 2 on the YouTube trending chart as of publish time is a Gothamist video of McCarthy's Spicer atop his/her podium, like Boadicea atop her chariot, rolling down the street in front of the CNN building in New York.

Since she debuted the role in February, McCarthy's rendition of a man barely able to control his anger has become a comedic jewel. For some, at least.

What we see in this video is McCarthy appearing to become very frustrated with traffic -- an odd thing to feel in New York.

She seems to be directing all around her, as she gets in between the cars like a biker. CNN's Elana Zak tweeted a picture of the slate that showed the skit is called "Spicer Returns."

I have a feeling that after a somewhat tumultuous week in government politics -- is there any other kind of week these days? -- the skit will not see Spicer treading gently.

Instead, I suspect we'll see him riding roughshod over traditional PR mores, in order to preserve his sanity and destroy that of everyone else.

In recent times, President Donald Trump has refrained from criticizing SNL -- he did call the show unfunny last year. Some reports suggest that Trump is unhappy that his press secretary is being played by a woman.

I wonder, given his tweet-happiness this week, whether Trump will be tempted to offer his commentary on the show come Sunday morning.