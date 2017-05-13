Lisa Kadonaga/Facebook

When news hit Thursday about Sean Spicer standing "among bushes" to avoid journalists asking about President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey, it wasn't long before Spicer hiding-in-shrubbery memes were all over social media.

While this sounds like another "Saturday Night Live" sketch about the White House press secretary (and probably will become one), it was real life.

Now you can turn the meme into a lawn ornament with this "Garden Spicer" craft by Lisa Kadonaga, who posted the easy instructions on Facebook.

"Presenting the 'Garden Spicer,'" Kadonaga wrote. "Now you too can have the White House Press Secretary in -- or rather, 'among' -- the bushes in your yard. And hey, if you're concerned that when exposed to the outdoors, the image will run ... no worries, that's exactly what Sean Spicer does, so it's totally authentic!"

Ouch.

To make your own version, Kadonaga suggests downloading and printing a photo of Spicer's head, cutting it out and pasting it to cardboard.

You can also waterproof the image using clear packing tape. Then tape a stick onto the back of the cardboard. Finally, place it in your shrubs outside or perhaps in a large houseplant indoors.

