Does Wonder Woman 1984 have a post-credits scene?

Warner Bros.

Christmas is nearly here, with turkey, presents and the best gift of all: Wonder Woman 1984. The superhero follow-up to the 2017 smash hit arrives in select theaters and on HBO Max on Dec. 25. As with most superhero films nowadays, you'll need to go in equipped with the knowledge of whether to sit through the end-credits for an extra scene, either teasing the hero's future or tying in to other movies from their particular caped crusader universe.

In a podcast chat with Reelblend, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins revealed simply, "Yes," the Wonder Woman sequel will have a post-credits scene, something the original 2017 film didn't have. We didn't hear about it earlier, because the scene wasn't included in the version shown to critics for reviews.

"Let that be something to save for the audience," Jenkins said, elaborating on why the scene was deliberately excluded from the early press version. "Just because, God forbid, somebody writes about it -- you're like, 'Well, then what fun was it? Now we should have just attached it to the end of the movie!'"

If you're watching the HBO Max stream (at no extra cost), you'll be able to see the scene too. "It will be on streaming, as well," Jenkins confirmed.

Jenkins isn't giving any hints on what that post-credits scene will involve. But based on her stance when it comes to DC Comics crossovers, and her plans for a third Wonder Woman film and a spinoff focused on hidden island Themyscira's Amazon warriors, it'll stick to the Jenkins Wonder Woman-specific story (it probably won't link to upcoming DC movies like The Suicide Squad, The Batman or even Zack Snyder's Justice League, for example).

"I think that there are people out there doing great mash-up movies," Jenkins said at CCXP last weekend. "That's not my cup of tea. I love a very powerful singular story. You never know if something will come along that will make us feel like that would be intrinsic to the story, but I would never do it for any other reason."

Catch Wonder Woman 1984 on Dec. 25 in Dolby Cinema and Imax and on HBO Max at no extra cost to subscribers.