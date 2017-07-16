Who's next? New Doctor announced for 'Doctor Who'

BBC

There's a new Doctor in town.

British actress Jodie Whittaker was named as the Thirteenth Doctor for the popular and long-running BBC sci-fi series "Doctor Who."

The BBC made the casting announcement on Sunday after Roger Federer handily defeated Marin Čilić to win the Wimbledon Men's Final.

Whittaker, 35, will replace Scottish actor Peter Capaldi, who has played the role since 2013. The transition from one lead actor to the next, known inside the show as a regeneration, is a hallmark of the series.

Whittaker recently starred as mourning mother Beth Lattimer in the acclaimed British crime drama "Broadchurch." And "Broadchurch" is chock full of Whovian connections -- it was created by new "Doctor Who" showrunner Chris Chibnall and also starred tenth doctor David Tennant.

Whittaker also starred in the "Black Mirror" episode "The Entire History of You," in which most people have implanted "grains" that allow them to play back past events and memories.

Whittaker's naming was no surprise to many. British betting company Ladbrokes had her as a 5/4 favorite on Saturday.

Some thought a bit of dialogue in the recent "Doctor Who" season finale all but said the new Doctor would be female. In the scene, The Master asks, "Will the future be all girl?" to which the Doctor replies, "We can only hope."

Whittaker will take over the role in the series' annual Christmas episode in December. The episode will not only be Capaldi's farewell, but showrunner Steven Moffat's last. Moffat, who was the co-creator of the BBC's acclaimed "Sherlock," will be moving on to a new series of "Dracula" specials.

Star Wars at 40: Celebrate the many ways the Force-filled sci-fi saga has impacted our lives.

Logging Out: A look at death in the digital age.