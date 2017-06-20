BBC

Sink your teeth into this: The writers and producers of the BBC series "Sherlock" are reuniting for a new series of "Dracula" specials, Variety reported on Tuesday.

"Sherlock" co-creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gattis will write the vampire drama, based on the 1897 Bram Stoker novel about a blood-sucking count who moves from Transylvania to England.

Details are yet to be worked out. There's no cast yet, and it's undecided if the show will be a period piece or moved up to the modern day, as "Sherlock" was. And don't expect to sink your fangs into an episode before 2019 at the earliest, RadioTimes reports. But if you were a fan of the way Moffat and Gattis handled "Sherlock," this is fang-tastic news.