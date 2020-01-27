BBC America

SPOILER WARNING

The new season of the popular British sci-fi TV series Doctor Who has had plenty of twists and turns since it began airing on Jan. 1.

The action-packed 12th season includes Doctor Who's first female Doctor -- played by Jodie Whittaker. But the new season also had a special surprise in store for fans -- the first black Doctor. Not only that, it's the first black woman portrayed as the Doctor.

In Sunday night's episode titled Fugitive of the Judoon, fans were introduced to the first black incarnation of the Doctor -- played by actress Jo Martin (Silent Witness).

Who else was shook at THIS moment?! 😱 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/QBLjOVqaFX — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) January 27, 2020

Martin's character -- named Ruth Clayton -- is first introduced as an ordinary tour guide in Gloucester, England. But when it's revealed that the Doctor's famous blue Tardis is found buried under Clayton's lighthouse childhood home, Clayton may not be so ordinary after all.

"You're in my future, not the other way around," Clayton says to Whittaker's Doctor character when they meet face to face.

OK BUT CAN WE TALK ABOUT HOW GORGEOUS RUTH DOCTORS TARDIS INTERIOR IS #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/1q935Brt0V — ceo of bbc ghosts (@cherrywjnee) January 26, 2020

The new episode didn't reveal much more information about Ruth other than that exciting moment between the Doctor's past and present selves.

We still don't know where and when the black female Doctor came from or why the two Doctors don't recognize each other.

But needless to say, fans were thrilled with the surprise, and showed their love on social media.

"Thank you for finally giving a Black nerd and other black nerdy adults and kids a Doctor who looks like us," a fan tweeted on Sunday. "You really don't know how monumental this was and how much it made me cry. Please don't let her be the only one ever."

"We have a black Dr. Who," another fan tweeted. "This is not a drill. We have a black, female Dr. Who!"

"Jo Martin as the Doctor!!," a fan tweeted. "Which incarnation exactly remains to be seen, and if she's even a canonical Doctor at all. All we know is she's the first black Doctor and in mere minutes she has owned the part!"

This season, there's space for all. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/vZVUNTuMmW — Doctor Who on BBC America (@DoctorWho_BBCA) January 27, 2020

Dear @bbcdoctorwho @DoctorWho_BBCA Thank you for finally giving a Black nerd and other black nerdy adults and kids a Doctor who looks like us. You really dont know how monumental this was and how much it made me cry. Please don't let her be the only one ever. #DoctorWho — UzamakiJ (@UzamakiJ) January 27, 2020

WE HAVE A BLACK DR WHO.



THIS IS NOT A DRILL. WE HAVE A BLACK, FEMALE DR WHO!!! https://t.co/hHsZMbrUWo — Stephy (@StephanieYeboah) January 26, 2020

Jo Martin as the Doctor!! Which incarnation exactly remains to be seen, and if she's even a canonical Doctor at all. All we know is she's the first black Doctor and in mere minutes she has OWNED the part!#DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/rIn7dBzEjx — Ryan Price-Stephens (@RyanPriceWho) January 27, 2020

There is absolutely no legitimate reason as to why the Doctor, an alien, cannot be played by anyone of ANY ethnicity. None. That is all. #DoctorWho — Dominic G. Martin (@DominicJGM) January 27, 2020

hi hello yes i am still shooketh #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/ineeDH2WDE — stefany minar | DW S12 SPOILERS (@minar_artwork) January 27, 2020

Jo Martin IS The Doctor! 😍



Can we please, PLEASE keep her? Casting a WOC as Dr Who is a great choice - one I feared was still a long way off - but it really needs to be a concrete and substantial decision for the character, not a one-off thing for a series arc... #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/r03HT9iW4t — Alex 🦉| Haruspis (@haruspis) January 26, 2020

🪐🍔 Tesco’s Recipe cards now count as official #DoctorWho merchandise.



Tonight’s dinner was “Dee's 'fingers crossed' paprika burgers” which we’ve renamed “Ruth’s Regeneration Rissoles” ☄️ pic.twitter.com/xKpaEA11gU — Connor Johnston 🐞🦂 (@CFJohnston17) January 27, 2020