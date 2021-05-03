Doctor Strange cameo cut from WandaVision to avoid 'white guy' saving the day

Marvel

If you were disappointed by the lack of a Doctor Strange cameo in WandaVision, especially after it was teased by Vision himself, Paul Bettany, Marvel has now given a pretty good explanation.

"Some people might say, 'Oh, it would've been so cool to see Doctor Strange,'" Marvel chief Kevin Feige told Rolling Stone (via /Film) for the May print edition. "But it would have taken away from Wanda. We didn't want the end of the show to be commoditized to go to the next movie -- here's the white guy, 'Let me show you how power works.'"

It had been thought the WandaVision finale would set the stage for the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in which Wanda has a starring role. "Marvel had even finalized a deal with Cumberbatch to appear in the season's final episode," according to Rolling Stone.

But the WandaVision team nixed the idea, allowing Wanda to develop her powers and master her newfound chaos magic before joining the Sorcerer Supreme.

Benedict Cumberbatch even apologized for the lack of a Doctor Strange cameo. "If it didn't happen, then I am sorry about that," he said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Feige also revealed the Twin Peaks commercial breaks were originally coded messages Wanda would send to Doctor Strange as he attempted to break through her sitcom fabrication.

See Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch, and Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when it hits theaters March 25, 2022.