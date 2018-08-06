DJI teams up with Line Friends for a drone of cuteness

DJI

DJI now has super cute drones.

On Monday, the drone maker said it's teamed up with Line Friends to create a mini drone that features the cute bear icon, Brown. The Line Friends (Brown) I Spark can do everything a standard Spark drone can do, such as quick launch, selfie taking, tracking and more.

"Similar to other things we carry in our bags, a drone is becoming a lifestyle accessory," said Monica Suk, senior communication manager at DJI, in a release. "This special edition we are launching with Line Friends will take this concept even further and make storytelling and sharing exciting, and a part of our everyday life."

Line Friends are characters from the messaging app Line, which is a Japanese subsidiary of the South Korean search giant Naver Corporation. The company also has a line of retail stores that sell character merchandise, with more than 108 locations worldwide, including one at the Time Square in the Big Apple.

This is DJI's first characterized drone and its first that users can control with hand gestures alone, according to a release. We could see DJI build drones with more Line Friends characters in the future, such as the bunny Cony, the chick Sally, the panda Pangyo, the cat Jessica.

The cute mini drone sells at $399, and it's available on DJI's website now.

DJI didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.