In 2016, we learned that Disney would be making a live-action version of The Lion King. After we raised our collective eyebrows and punched "live-action" into Google Search, Disney made another announcement. Nala, Simba's best friend, the lion cub you know is "pretty" but don't understand why -- Nala is going to be played by Beyonce Knowles-Carter.
Disney, make the heck out of that thing!
That it did, and now the social media reactions from the world premiere in Hollywood are rolling in. Before that, you can journey through the promotional posters, trailers, teasers and a song preview -- Can You Feel The Love Tonight, a duet with Beyonce and Donald Glover, who plays Simba. There's also this totally related clip of one lion fighting 20 hyenas.
Here's what people thought of Disney's The Lion King remake, also starring Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Billy Eichner as Timon, John Oliver as Zazu and James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa.
Disney's The Lion King reviews are in: 'Worthy of the 1994 original'
