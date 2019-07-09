Disney's The Lion King reviews are in: 'Worthy of the 1994 original'

Disney

In 2016, we learned that Disney would be making a live-action version of The Lion King. After we raised our collective eyebrows and punched "live-action" into Google Search, Disney made another announcement. Nala, Simba's best friend, the lion cub you know is "pretty" but don't understand why -- Nala is going to be played by Beyonce Knowles-Carter.

Disney, make the heck out of that thing!

That it did, and now the social media reactions from the world premiere in Hollywood are rolling in. Before that, you can journey through the promotional posters, trailers, teasers and a song preview -- Can You Feel The Love Tonight, a duet with Beyonce and Donald Glover, who plays Simba. There's also this totally related clip of one lion fighting 20 hyenas.

Here's what people thought of Disney's The Lion King remake, also starring Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Billy Eichner as Timon, John Oliver as Zazu and James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa.

The Lion King... was more than anything i ever could’ve wanted. It was BEAUTIFULLY animated, paid the highest of honors to the original, and was packed with modern humor.



Seriously. See #TheLionKing. Please. It’s a piece of art. — Mica Burton (@MicaBurton) July 10, 2019

The Lion King is so good, I couldn’t tell which talking lions were real & which talking lions were cgi. — Mark Ellis (@markellislive) July 10, 2019

Oh man #TheLionKing delivers. It’s a visual masterpiece that will leave you smiling and crying the whole time. It’s a true testament to the lasting effect Disney movies have on all generations. Timon and Pumbaa steal the show. And BEYONCE!!! #LionKing — Beatrice Verhoeven (@bverhoev) July 10, 2019

#LionKing I've only ever openly cried in 4 movies in my life. It's now 5! Movie is absolutely fantastic. Worthy of the 1994 original. Opening scene had me bawling like a slobbering baby. Hilarious, nostalgic, filled with heart. Loved it. — John Campea (@johncampea) July 10, 2019

The Lion King is a dazzler. Gorgeous score, spot-on voice acting, but mostly, yeah, those visuals. 😍 #TheLionKing — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) July 10, 2019

Did we need a live-action version of #TheLionKing? Maybe not. The OG Lion King still holds my heart forever, but this version is beautifully crafted by Jon Favreau, aptly voiced by great talent and all gives me all the feels on being back on Pride Rock. pic.twitter.com/aZYKpUrCh0 — Kit Bowen (@TheMovieKit) July 10, 2019

