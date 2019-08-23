Disney Plus reveals 3 more Marvel series: She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight

Disney Plus already has four Marvel original scripted series and an animated show in the works. This Friday, Disney revealed three more.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, the puppet master behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said Disney Plus would also develop series based on characters She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight. He announced the shows at a Disney Plus presentation to show off trailers, screen first-look videos and parade talent at its fan convention, the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

Just announced at #D23Expo, SHE-HULK, an original series from Marvel Studios, only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/EmfcKjqI6e — Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 23, 2019

Just announced at #D23Expo: MS. MARVEL, an original series from Marvel Studios, only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/4tuAOfVHKW — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 23, 2019

Just announced at #D23Expo: MOON KNIGHT, an original series from Marvel Studios, only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/nzBSSGdHM8 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 23, 2019

These newly announced shows join a Marvel slate on Disney Plus that includes:

live-action series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan set to premiere in fall 2020.

a Loki series featuring Tom Hiddleston in spring 2021

WandaVision with Elizabeth Olsen in her role of Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany reprising The Vision in spring 2021

a Hawkeye series in fall 2021, starring Jeremy Renner

Marvel's first animated series, Marvel's What If..., which explore alternate histories of pivotal moments in Marvel's stories, had things turned out a different way.

The studio's Disney Plus shows are designed to be essential viewing for Marvel fans, with the characters and narratives of the Disney Plus live-action shows knitted together with the studio's blockbuster theatrical movies. Avengers: Endgame, for example, contains a clue to how Loki returns from his death in the Phase 3 finale to appear in the Disney Plus original show. Scarlet Witch will appear in May 2021's theatrical sequel Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse of Madness -- but to understand how the character got there, you'll need to watch Wandavision that comes out around the same time.

In the comics, She-Hulk, or Jennifer Walters, is the cousin of Bruce Banner, whose superhuman powers transferred to her when she received a transfusion of Banner's blood.

The Ms. Marvel character was first incarnated by Carol Danvers, who later took up the identity of Captain Marvel, and the name was most recently passed on to Kamala Khan, a teen protege of Danvers who is Marvel's first Muslim character to headline her own comic book.

The character Moon Knight, or Marc Spector, is a former mercenary and CIA agent who has multiple personalities and is imbued with powers from an Egyptian god.

Disney Plus, a $7-a-month service set to launch Nov. 12, is the highest-profile example of traditional Hollywood digging in to compete in streaming against likes of Netflix, Amazon and -- soon -- Apple. With tech giants pouring money into their own TV shows and movies and luring consumers away from traditional pay TV, Disney is aiming to create a single streaming hub for all of its family-friendly content.

The Disney D23 Expo runs through Sunday, Aug. 25. Be sure to check out coverage from sister sites GameSpot, TV Guide and ComicBook.com.