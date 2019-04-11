Marvel's Scarlet Witch, Vision get original show, WandaVision on Disney Plus

Marvel Studios

The Vision and Scarlet Witch will get their own show called WandaVision. But you'll only see it on Disney Plus.

The characters, played by Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, respectively, will reprise their roles on the streaming service, the company said Thursday at an investor event in Los Angeles to talk about Disney Plus.

High-profile originals like Disney's Avengers spin-off series are a linchpin to enticing new subscribers to Disney's answer to Netflix. As companies like Disney were slow to shift away from their models based on blockbuster films or lucrative traditional pay-TV, upstarts like Netflix spurred a shift to cord cutting. Now Disney has made streaming its top priority this year, the highest-profile example of traditional Hollywood fortifying itself against competition from digital powerhouses like Netflix, Amazon and -- soon -- Apple.

It's one of four expected Marvel shows planned for Disney Plus, joining series that focus on Hawkeye, Loki and a team-ups between the Winter Soldier and Falcon. Disney Plus will also bring two high-profile Star Wars series to the service, The Mandalorian and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars story.