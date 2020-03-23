Disney Plus discounted £50 annual subscription UK offer ends today

Disney

Western Europeans who can't wait to leap on board the Baby Yoda hype train have one more day to get the cheaper annual subscription to Disney Plus -- the £50 (around $64) introductory price ends after Monday. The streaming service is launching in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland on Tuesday.

The offer gets you the service for £4.17 per month. The standard £60 (around $76) annual subscription price works out at £5 a month, or you can pay £6 (about $7.60) for a month-to-month subscription.

Now playing: Watch this: Top 5 shows missing from Disney Plus

In Western European countries outside the UK, the early adopter offer costs 60 euros (around $64) for a year. However, and the video quality will be throttled to reduce internet congestion during the coronavirus outbreakand the service's French launch has been delayed to April 7, at the request of the country's government.

In the US, where Disney Plus came out last November, it costs $7 a month in the US or $70 annually.

The Netflix competitor has a massive library that pulls from every corner of Disney's media empire, including its own back catalog, Fox, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and National Geographic.

Star Wars shows including The Mandalorian (which is getting a second season in October) and The Clone Wars' seventh season are available in the US and will be on the service at launch in Europe. Its Marvel offerings are scheduled to kick off with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in August and WandaVision in December. Production on those shows, along with 2021's Loki, has reportedly been suspended due to the global viral pandemic, but Disney hasn't pushed back the release dates.