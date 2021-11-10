Disney Plus delays Ms. Marvel to fall 2022

Marvel Comics

Fans of Ms. Marvel will have to wait a bit longer before her new standalone series hits Disney Plus. Disney CFO Christine McCarthy said Wednesday during an earnings call that the upcoming Ms. Marvel series will be released around fall of next year. The show, which follows the story of Marvel's first Muslim superhero Kamala Khan, was originally set to debut this year.

"The fourth quarter will likely be more indicative of what our slate could look like, once we have tentpole content flowing steadily from all of our industry leading creative engines," McCarthy said. "Q4 will be the first time in Disney Plus history that we plan to release original content throughout the quarter from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and NatGeo, all in one quarter. This includes highly anticipated titles such as Ms. Marvel, Andor and Pinocchio."

Khan was given her own Ms. Marvel comic book series in 2014, which was created by Sana Amanat, G. Willow Wilson and Adrian Alphona. Disney shared the news about an upcoming Ms. Marvel series at its D23 convention in 2019. Last September, Disney shared that Canadian actress Iman Vellani was cast as the titular character.

