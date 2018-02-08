Sarah Tew/CNET

Dell is offering a few Presidents Day doorbusters this week, including two notably good deals on laptops.

The Dell Inspiron 15 5000 2-in-1 laptop will go on sale for $400 on Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. ET. That's a savings of $180 for the model with a 7th-gen Intel Core i3 CPU.

Then there's the Dell XPS 13, which will be on sale for $1,000 on Feb. 12 at 8 a.m. ET. Dell's knocking a whole $300 off of the model with the Intel Core i7 processor.

Early access to the deals will be given to Dell Advantage members. Sales are expected through Feb. 22.