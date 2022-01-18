Daniel Radcliffe playing Weird Al in a movie about the life of Weird Al

Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

There's going to a be a movie about the life of Weird Al Yankovic, and Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe will play playing Weird Al. That's it. That's the news.

Coming soon to the Roku Channel, Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story will tell the tale of the Grammy-winning musician, comedian and general weirdo, in his own words. Co-written by the man himself, the film "holds nothing back," promises Roku, "exploring every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like Eat It and Like a Surgeon to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle."

Born in California in 1959, Alfred Matthew Yankovic went from being a DJ to making comedy records parodying hits like the Michael Jackson song Beat It (the aforementioned Eat It, a hit in 1984 partly thanks to a video heavily aired on MTV).

The biopic is written by Yankovic and Eric Appel, who also directs. It's being produced by Funny or Die.

The Roku Channel is available on Roku devices and other smart TVs and home entertainment equipment.