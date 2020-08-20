CyberGhost vs NordVPN: VPN speed, security and price compared

The industry-wide dominance of NordVPN as a brand isn't enough to make it the fastest virtual private network for everyday users, nor has it made it the most price-conscious VPN option. Likewise, CyberGhost's devoted fan base and reputation for torrent-friendliness isn't enough to make it the most secure.

The trade-off becomes clear when you stand the two services up beside each other. NordVPN is going to get the job done there with a bit more privacy than CyberGhost, thanks to its obfuscation prowess, while CyberGhost is going to get you torrenting faster at a lower cost overall.

Here's how the two stack up against each other.

