Cyber Monday 2019 iPad deals: Up to $200 off the iPad Pro at Best Buy

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Target continues to offer the brand-new 10.2-inch iPad at the lowest price we've ever seen, $230. But it's no longer available online. That means you'll need to go into a physical Target store that still has it in stock (and, as of Monday morning, it appears that many locations still do).

Otherwise, you can pay $20 more and buy online from Amazon, Best Buy or Walmart, which are each offering it for $250 -- still a very good deal on an Apple product that's been on store shelves for not quite 90 days. It's quite likely that we'll see this iPad return to its list price, $330, after today.

Aside from the 10.2-inch iPad, the best Cyber Monday deals are on the iPad Pro. Best Buy is offering $150 on the entry-level 11-inch and 12.9-inch models. You can get the 64GB 11-inch model for $650 and the 12.9-inch model with 64GB of storage for $850. And the higher-capacity models are discounted by $200.

The discounts on the newer iPad Mini and iPad Air are still pretty negligible. We'd recommend waiting for the next round of deals to come through before buying either one of them.

Note that we're focused on the Wi-Fi versions of the iPad here. Using LTE on a tablet is cool but, for most people, not worth the additional cost -- for the device and the monthly service -- especially when you can easily tether your phone for free.

Apple Report All the latest Apple news delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

Apple iPad discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) iPad 2019 (32GB) $329 $230 $230 iPad 2019 (128GB) $429 $329 $329 iPad 2018 (32GB) $329 N/A $249 iPad 2018 (128GB) $429 $349 $299 iPad Mini 2019 (64GB) $399 $384 $359 iPad Air 2019 (64GB) $499 $469 $449 iPad Pro 11 (64GB) $799 $650 $649 iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB) $999 $850 $850 iPad Pro 12.9 (256GB) $1,149 $950 $950

James Martin/CNET For Cyber Monday, Target obliterates the previous low price with a $100 discount that brings the price down to $230. But that deal is currently available in-store only. Otherwise, you can get it for $250 at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. Note that the 128GB model is also on sale, for $329 -- a $100 discount. Read our 10.2-inch iPad preview.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET The smallest model in the current iPad lineup comes with the smallest discount. You can find the iPad Mini at most retailers for $384 -- that's $15 off the Apple Store list price. Read our iPad Mini review.

Apple The best price on the 11-inch 64GB iPad Pro has returned to $650. To see the sale price, you need to enroll in the retailer's My Best Buy rewards program -- but it's free (for the basic tier). Also: The 256GB model is also on sale for $800. Read our iPad Pro review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy is back to its all-time low price for the 64GB model, $800. You can also pick up the 256GB model for $950 -- which may be the better deal. To take advantage of some of Best Buy's best sale prices, you need to enroll in the retailer's My Best Buy rewards program (it's free for the basic tier). Read our iPad Pro review.

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new prices.