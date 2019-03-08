Create unlimited marketing and social videos for $23.20

Screenshot by Rick Broida/CNET

Mind if I put on my business cap for a moment? Think about the last product, service or event that caught your eye on social media. I'll wager it was a video that caught it. You know, one of those quick, peppy, fun videos you kind of can't help but watch.

Companies probably spend a decent chunk of change to create those things, right? Some do, no question -- but you don't have to. For a limited time, ZDNet Academy is offering a lifetime Wave.Video Creator subscription for $23.20 when you apply promo code CNETWAVE20. That option normally costs $99 per year.

Wave.Video is an online video creator, one that lets you produce social network-ready videos very quickly and very easily. You can start with an existing template and modify it to suit your needs, or build a video from scratch.

Either way, you'll have access to a huge library of stock images, videos, fonts, music clips and so on. You can also upload your own media, record voiceovers and resize your video to any of 11 different formats.

I don't mind telling you, I've used similar services to create social-friendly business content -- and paid quite a bit more to get quite a bit less. This is a ridiculously good deal. Even if you use it just once to create one video, it's a steal.

In fact, go ahead and "steal" a free account first if you want to test-drive Wave.Video. It limits you to 15 seconds of video and only a few format and export options, but you can definitely get a feel for how the service works.

Whether you're looking to create videos for your web site, social media or both, this is something I'd definitely consider.

GoTrax Hoverfly Hoverboard for just $84 shipped (save 50 percent)

Hoverboards are fun. Sure, they're also dangerous -- but at least they're not crazy-expensive anymore. (They don't catch fire anymore, either, so spare me the jokes. 😜)

GoTrax

To wit: Today only, and while supplies last, Meh has the GoTrax Hoverfly Hoverboard for just $79, plus $5 for shipping. This originally sold for closer to $200, and it's definitely one of the best hoverboard deals I've seen.

As you might expect, this one's pretty basic: two wheels, 12-mile range, LED lights, choice of colors. It's also UL-certified, meaning it shouldn't suffer from any of the aforementioned, er, electrical issues.

The reviews at GoTrax proper are glowing, while the ones at Amazon are decidedly mixed. Hard to say what you should expect, but Meh is an established, reliable company, so if you get a lemon, I'm confident they'll make things right.

That said, be warned that GoTrax backs this with only a 90-day warranty. That's my only hesitation in what otherwise appears a sweet hoverboard deal.

Giveaway! Enter for a chance to get an LG G7 ThinQ smartphone

Our amigos over at TechRepublic are giving away an LG G7 ThinQ smartphone. What are you still doing here? Go get your entry in!

