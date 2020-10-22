Corsair HS75 XB wireless headset gains Xbox imprimatur

Corsair has dropped the HS75 XB, its first officially licensed gaming headset for the Xbox Series X, S and One, just in time for your console spending frenzy. If you want it, you'll need to set aside $150 (£150 and AU$280) for the headset, which is an Xbox-friendly version of the $80 PC- and PS4-only HS70 Pro.
You can use the HS75 XB with a Windows 10 PC, but only with the Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows 10.
The HS75 XB has the same detachable mic and stereo audio specs -- including 50mm neodymium drivers -- as the HS70 Pro and the recently launched $130 HS60 Haptic. It's also got a similar physical design, including USB-C charging, albeit with different aesthetics.
There are two notable differences from the other models: It supports Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio rather than Windows Sonic 7.1 surround and supports game-chat balance via an on-ear scroller.
At 330 grams, it's relatively lightweight. Corsair rates it with up to 30 foot (9.1 meters) of range and 20 hours of battery life.
