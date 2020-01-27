Getty Images

China's premier League of Legends tournament postponed its second week of play due to the coronavirus outbreak. As the numbers of cases continue to rise, organizers are now concerned with the health risks of having crowds of people all in one place.

A tweet from the League of Legends Pro League (LPL) English Twitter account Monday said week 2 of its spring event has been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus. The LPL is a 16-week league where the best teams in China play against each other in League of Legends, a popular multiplayer online battle arena game. Tournament play started on Jan. 13 and the second week was to start on Feb. 5.

We have decided to postpone week 2 of the LPL until we can ensure the safety and health of our players and fans.



To our fans, we sincerely apologize that it has come to this and we will share any and all info as soon as we can.



Stay Safe and thank you all for your support! — LPL (@lplenglish) January 26, 2020

The coronavirus outbreak originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan on Dec. 31, and there are more than 2,700 cases in the country with five confirmed cases in the US and dozens in other countries. So far, more than 80 people have died from the virus.