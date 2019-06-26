Cooking essentials for your college dorm

Cooking in a college dorm is sort of like camping -- but indoors and for an entire semester. Oh, and you have electricity. That's kind of a big deal. Whether it's you who's moving on campus for the first time (wheee!) or your child or grandchild (worry not, they will be just fine), there are several culinary tools to make the transition easier -- tricks beyond s'mores, cocoa and packaged ramen.

Future dormer: You can't live on a diet of breakfast bars, chips, cookies and beer every day. (What?! What about pizza for breakfast, lunch, and dinner? No.) Or you can go this route, but you'll be unrecognizable when you return home for winter break. And every meal isn't going to be at your university's cafeteria or nearby restaurants and bars. Eating out all the time can take a toll on your body and your wallet, too.

To save yourself, a little dorm-room cooking is in order. (It's all about balance, people.) We're not suggesting you whip up a lasagna and three-layer cake as you hole up in your 12-by-12-foot box until the holidays, but you'd be amazed at the culinary feats you can accomplish with just a few simple (and totally brilliant) tools.

Related: 9 dorm room essentials worth buying early | Back-to-school gift guide

Note that CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

1. Frigidaire mini fridge If your dorm room doesn't already include a refrigerator-freezer, then you've got to get a mini version. It's a must. Of course, check with your roommate first because you might not want, or have room for, two fridges. But you gotta put your milk—whether it's cow, soy, almond or coconut -- in a cool place. And all that other stuff you want cold. You could try this retro-styled 3.2-cubic-foot dry erase refrigerator with neon markers, that lets you write and erase lists and notes right on the fridge door. $99.00 at Walmart

2. Oster microwave oven Amazon To some of us, a microwave is also already an accepted essential. But many dorm vets wave the hot pot flag. Sunbeam makes a $14 hot pot that boils water in 1 to 2 minutes, and you can make pasta, rice, potatoes and vegetables in there too, besides coffee and tea. But for others, it's the microwave all the way. Go with a small version, of course, and then make sure all your plates, bowls, and mugs are microwave-safe. You'll want a compact microwave with 700 watts of power or less to fall under standard dorm safety regulations, such as this stylish 700-watt model with a retro oval window and chrome look. $60.00 at Target

3. NutriBullet personal blender Want to avoid the Freshman 15 and maintain a healthy diet that includes fruits and vegetables? Smoothies, smoothies, smoothies. We like personal blenders better than traditional ones because they're more compact, the blending container doubles as a cup, and it comes with lids to make them to-go cups so you can sip on your way to class. We've enjoyed the Nutri Ninja Pro, which has been discontinued, but this NutriBullet Magic Bullet is a no. 1 bestseller for good reason. It can crush through ice, seeds, skins and stems for a smooth, even consistency. Ice and frozen fruit is no match for this nifty little machine, so it's great for cold, healthy drinks and smoothies. And, ahem, margaritas… $50.00 at Amazon

4. Hamilton Beach single-serve coffee maker This should've been No. 1, really. You might try to schedule all your classes late in the day, but inevitably, there will be at least one 8 a.m. class (uggghhh) that you have to take. Now regular coffee makers have a 12-cup max capacity, which as ambitious as you are, might just be unnecessary. Plus it's large and takes up a lot of precious space. Enter this top-rated model, which is slim, shiny and uses a mesh scoop filter so you can choose your preferred coffee grounds. The maker brews an 8-ounce cup in 90 seconds, but you're gonna want a 14-ounce travel mug's worth, and that only takes about two-and-a-half minutes to fill up. $40.00 at Amazon

Related: Trusty reusable coffee mugs to keep your coffee hot and wallet full

5. 23-piece kitchen utensil set A big wooden spoon, a spatula, a serving spoon, a can opener, measuring spoons, measuring cups, a peeler and a sharp knife are all little things you could forget when you're selecting your silverware, plates, cups and bowls. While this set doesn't have all of those items, it does include a pretty impressive roster of basic tools. You can definitely find more colorful sets if style matters to you, but this basic collection is cheap and includes both a bottle opener and a pizza cutter, which you just might end up using more than the rest. $20.00 at Amazon

6. Brita filtered water pitcher Even more of an essential than coffee (gasp!), is clean, drinkable water. A filtered water pitcher is a great way to have the most necessary sustenance around all the time. Even if you can't fit it in your fridge, you want this. There are many kinds, but a slim design works best for your limited space. The Brita 6-Cup Space Saver BPA-free water pitcher fits this bill, with color options of white, black and red. $26.00 at Amazon

7. Nostalgia 3-in-1 breakfast machine Save your college dollars for dinners and drinks out because you can have a real brunch party in your dorm with this multitasking machine. It's a skillet, a toaster oven and a coffee maker. All that's missing are the mimosas! Not sure if this three-in-one wonder could be considered essential, but the coffee maker is for sure. Why stop at breakfast? You could toast little pita pizzas in there and fry burgers on top. $68.00 at Amazon

Also: Microwave-safe food storage containers with lids, like Tupperware, as well as shatter-proof and microwave-safe dishes, are a great idea. A small cutting board wouldn't hurt either. Oh, and maybe a tea towel, pot holder and trivet too (sigh). You gotta stop somewhere, though. Bon voyage!

Read more: Best laptops for college students in 2019