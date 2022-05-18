Ramen-Inspired Makeup (Finally) Lets You Look Like Noodles

Tired of having to rub ramen noodles all over your face to achieve a perfect makeup look? A new collaboration between Cup Noodles and beauty brand HipDot offers a much-needed alternative.

Their new makeup line lets you coat your eyes, lips and cheeks with colors inspired by the classic lunch. The line's eyeshadow palette includes eight shades that truly capture the essence of the sodium-heavy staple: Diced Carrot, Teriyaki, Hot & Spicy, Roasted Corn, Seasoning, Soy Sauce, Spicy Chile and simply, Ramen Noodle. This may be the first (and only) time it makes sense to apply Spicy Chile to your eyes.

HipDot

The complete line is available on HipDot's website and ships to the US and Canada. It includes the palette for $26 (about £20.90, AU$37.20), a pack of lip and cheek tints for $22 (about £17.70, AU$31.50), and a "collector's box" that wraps in both of those products, along with some additional knickknacks that fit the theme for $58 (about £46.60, AU$82.90). You might want to splurge for the extra goodies... just don't stop to think about how many Cup Noodles $58 could buy.

The eye palette (featuring the spectacularly named shades mentioned above) is also sold online at Ulta, and it's inspired by Cup Noodles' "intense and vibrant warm tones," per HipDot's website. That translates to the apparently ramen noodle-esque shades of yellow, orange and brown.

You can also choose to secure a set of three lip and cheek tints, which reference "our favorite add-on sauces to our warm Cup Noodles cup," HipDot writes. The tints are labeled Lemon, Hot Sauce and Sesame, and they sort of resemble miniaturized sauce bottles.

HipDot

Collabs appear to be HipDot's thing. They've also teamed up with Peep's, Reeses, Spongebob, and Hasbro (for a Monopoly and Play-Doh and Ouija board-themed eye palette), among other brands. Cup Noodles' name has appeared on products other than noodles before – last year, its parent company Nissin Foods debuted four flavors of ramen-flavored Cup Noodle soda in honor of Cup Noodles' 50th anniversary. While that offering's probably no longer on shelves, thanks to Cup Noodles x HipDot, it's still possible to prove your (perfectly healthy) commitment to instant ramen.