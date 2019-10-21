Convertible closeout: Best Buy slashes prices on the Surface Pro 6

Sarah Tew/CNET

Microsoft rolled out new Surface Pro tablets at its annual Surface hardware event in New York earlier this month. Apart from the addition of a USB-C port and updated processors, the new Surface Pro 7 models are very similar to last year's Surface Pro 6. In fact, they look nearly identical and share the same 12.3-inch display.

The biggest difference between the new and old models are the price, with retailers bringing out some serious discounts on the Surface Pro 6, which remains a viable mainstream laptop replacement. At the Microsoft Store, you'll see Surface Pro 6 models discounted by $200 to $400, but Best Buy has two configurations at even deeper discounts. Check them out below.

Now playing: Watch this: First look at Surface Pro X, Pro 7, Laptop 3

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.

Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy is selling this step-up model for the same price as the discounted entry-level model. Both feature a Core i5 CPU and 8GB of memory -- but this model we're linking to doubles the storage capacity to 256GB. Take the extra storage and run with it!

Sarah Tew/CNET Moving up to a Core i7-based model saves you even more. This higher-end configuration, which steps up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, brings the discount to a whopping $600.