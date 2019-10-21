CNET también está disponible en español.

Convertible closeout: Best Buy slashes prices on the Surface Pro 6

Save up to $600 on Microsoft's two-in-one standard bearer.

Microsoft rolled out new Surface Pro tablets at its annual Surface hardware event in New York earlier this month. Apart from the addition of a USB-C port and updated processors, the new Surface Pro 7 models are very similar to last year's Surface Pro 6. In fact, they look nearly identical and share the same 12.3-inch display. 

The biggest difference between the new and old models are the price, with retailers bringing out some serious discounts on the Surface Pro 6, which remains a viable mainstream laptop replacement. At the Microsoft Store, you'll see Surface Pro 6 models discounted by $200 to $400, but Best Buy has two configurations at even deeper discounts. Check them out below.

Surface Pro 6 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): $699

Save $500
Best Buy is selling this step-up model for the same price as the discounted entry-level model. Both feature a Core i5 CPU and 8GB of memory -- but this model we're linking to doubles the storage capacity to 256GB. Take the extra storage and run with it!

$699 at Best Buy

Surface Pro 6 (Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): $899

Save $600
Moving up to a Core i7-based model saves you even more. This higher-end configuration, which steps up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, brings the discount to a whopping $600.

$899 at Best Buy
