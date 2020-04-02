Confirmed coronavirus cases hit 1 million worldwide

Getty Images

The number of cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the newly identified coronavirus, has hit 1 million worldwide, according to tracking numbers from Johns Hopkins University. The US has the highest number of cases, at around 234,000. Italy, Spain and Germany follow.

Many cities and countries have imposed lockdowns to slow the spread of the disease. The US federal government extended its social distancing guidelines to April 30. Major events have been called off or postponed, and many employees are being told to work from home, while others have been laid off.

To protect against the spread of COVID-19, people are encouraged to practice social distancing and to thoroughly wash their hands.