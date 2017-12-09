CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Gadgets

Watch the CNET Holiday Buyer's Guide Live: Thursday, Dec. 14

Stream along with CNET at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET for great deals and answers to your burning holiday shopping questions.

The holidays are upon us! And that means you've got gifts to buy and questions that need answers -- and the clock is ticking!

The CNET Holiday Buyer's Guide Live is back again to help, streaming live from our New York studios. We have gift-giving advice, tips on finding hot deals and answers to readers' questions -- live, with a cast of CNET experts!

Google Home Mini
27
The 26 best deals on speakers, headphones, laptops and more

Highlights include:

Watch live right here (above) or on YouTube on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

Holiday Gift GuideCNET's full gift guide, including dozens of products priced under $25, $50 and $100

Last-Minute Gift IdeasTime running out? Don't fret, we have gift options that will work straight through December 25

Holiday Gift Guide 2017
Next Article: Twitter proved hard to trust in 2017