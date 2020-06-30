Christopher Nolan addresses on-set chair ban that's sitting well as Twitter meme

If you weren't allowed to sit at work, would you get more done? Tenet movie director Christopher Nolan believes chairs encourage an unproductive movie set, according to actor Anne Hathaway, who worked with Nolan on 2012 Batman movie The Dark Knight Rises.
"Chris also doesn't allow chairs ... and his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they're sitting, they're not working," Hathaway told Variety on Monday. "He has these incredible movies in terms of scope and ambition and technical prowess and emotion. It always arrives at the end under schedule and under budget. I think he's onto something with the chair thing."
On Tuesday, a representative for Nolan issued a statement explaining the filmmaker's thoughts about chairs on set.
"For the record, the only things banned from [Nolan's] sets are cell phones (not always successfully) and smoking (very successfully)," Nolan's spokesperson told Indiewire. "The chairs Anne was referring to are the directors' chairs clustered around the video monitor, allocated on the basis of hierarchy not physical need. Chris chooses not to use his but has never banned chairs from the set. Cast and crew can sit wherever and whenever they need, and frequently do."
By the time Nolan issued his statement, however, fans had already taken to Twitter with their own hilarious reactions to the anti-sitting idea.
Mystery Science Theater 3000 writer and actor Bill Corbett suggested a chair prank perfect for Nolan.
Other fans suggested musical chairs and restaurant seating could trigger Nolan into pure shock.
Here are a few more chair jokes worthy of a standing ovation.
Even the Joker is in on the gag.
One movie fan pointed out all the memorable sitting moments in Nolan's previous movies such as the Batman film The Dark Knight, Inception, and Interstellar, and Memento.
Another fan points out images of actor Robert Pattinson sitting own on location during the filming of Nolan's upcoming movie, Tenet.
Nolan has yet to publicly saying anything about his unusual no-chair rule, but it must be working in his favorite considering all the nominations and awards he's earned for his previous films.
Fans will have to wait to see how much his characters sit in his newest movie Tenet, which hits theaters on Aug. 12.
Discuss: Christopher Nolan addresses on-set chair ban that's sitting well as Twitter meme
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.