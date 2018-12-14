Christmas is coming! You've got only about 10 days left to get your holiday shopping done. Thankfully, and unsurprisingly, lots of stores have trotted out holiday sales to help you out. We're already deep into Best Buy's 20 Days of Doorbusters and Walmart's 20 Days of Deals, and there are other noteworthy deals as well.
So what's good? I'm here to tell you. No, literally: I'll be here every day until the calendar strikes on Dec. 25 to give you updates on these and other sales and to highlight the ones that are really worth your time.
Here are the latest and greatest picks, followed by store-specific roundups.
Save up to 50 percent at GameStopEA
With nearly 500 titles on sale, here's your chance to score some seriously good game deals. For example, you can bag Battlefield V for Xbox One for $29.99 (it's also available for PS4 at that price), Lego The Incredibles for Nintendo Switch for $19.99 (that's more than 50 percent off, actually) and Madden NFL 19 for Xbox One for $29.99. (Again: same for PS4 version.)
Shipping is free on orders over $35, though for some titles you may be able to choose in-store pickup and dodge the shipping fee.
Apple iPad 9.7 (128GB) silver or space gray: $329 (save $100)Sarah Tew/CNET
For the same (non-sale) price of the 32GB model, you can score an iPad with four times the storage. That's one of the best deals we've ever seen!
Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch: $43.95 (save $27)GameSpot
A game Jeff Bakalar called "a damn masterpiece" (see review), Super Mario Odyssey is $45 at Walmart but even less at MassGenie. Just make sure to click the Power Deal button.
Sceptre 32-inch HD LED TV: $80 (save $100)Sceptre
Looking for a mid-size TV for a den or bedroom? Sceptre's 32-incher has a 4.5-star review average from nearly 3,000 buyers, proof that its 720p resolution is just fine for a screen of this size. You'll have to BYO "smarts," but scroll down and you can scoop up an Amazon Fire TV Stick for just $25. Incredible deal.
Amazon Fire TV Stick: $24.99 (save $15)Sarah Tew/CNET
It was $5 less on Black Friday, but $25 for Amazon's Alexa-enabled streaming stick is still a pretty fantastic deal.
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: $49.99 (save $30)Sarah Tew/CNET
After a long stretch selling for $60, the Fire HD 8 is now the same price as Amazon's entry-level tablet, the Fire 7. But the HD 8 offers a bigger, better screen and faster performance.
iPad 2018 with 9.7-inch screen is $250 at Target (Save $80)Sarah Tew/CNET
Apple's non-Pro iPad does everything most people want it for: Web browsing, Netflix-streaming and playing games from the App Store. Target has discounted the 32GB and 128GB versions of the tablet by $80, making them $250 and $350, respectively.
Google Pixel 3, 3 XL get their Black Friday prices backSarah Tew/CNET
The Google Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL are discounted by $100 and $150 respectively on Google's store, bringing both high-end phones back to their Black Friday weekend prices. They will remain at these prices until Dec. 22.
Best Buy's 20 Days of Doorbusters: Day 14
Best Buy has another hodge-podge of deals today -- nothing terribly exciting, with the exception of the spotlight deal (see below). That's one of the best deals I've seen all year.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Chime Pro and Echo Dot: $180 (save $170)Best Buy
Yowza! The Ring Video Doorbell Pro normally runs $249 all by itself. Here you also get the Chime Pro range-extender, and when you add the bundle to your cart, Best Buy throws in a free Amazon Echo Dot (third-generation).
Walmart's 20 Days of Deals: Day 14
Game time! Walmart is currently offering a $10 egift card with the purchase of various popular party games, including Exploding Kittens, Cards Against Humanity and Unstable Unicorns.
Meanwhile, you can still grab a solid Nintendo Switch bundle and big discounts on Samsung UHD TVs and Xbox One bundles.
Nintendo Switch, Labo and controller bundle: $340 (save $49)Walmart
It's getting tough to find any kind of Switch deal, so Walmart's is worth a look. In addition to the console itself, you get your choice of three Labo kits and an Ematic wired controller.
Samsung UHD TVs for up to $400 off
Walmart is still offering up to $400 off a variety of UHD televisions, ranging from $400 to $1,400 depending on the model. The highest-end TVs appear to be offered at an even larger $1,000 off, which can be helpful if you were looking for a curved TV or just a Samsung set with a 55-inch screen.
Xbox One S bundles as low as $219Sarah Tew/CNET
The Xbox One S is enjoying a range of solid discounts, including Battlefield and NBA 2K19 bundles now at just $219. If you don't want those games, several other bundles are just $10 more with titles like Forza Horizon 4 and PUBG. You can also step up to the Xbox One X console with this $399 PUBG bundle, a $150 savings.
Other great deals
- The Cheapskate's daily deals
- The best gifts under $25
- The best gifts under $50
- The best gifts from $100 to $250
- The best gifts for 2018, period
CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!
Discuss: Christmas countdown: Best deals on Nintendo Switch, Fire HD 8, Xbox One, iPad and more!
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.