Christmas is coming! You've got only about 10 days left to get your holiday shopping done. Thankfully, and unsurprisingly, lots of stores have trotted out holiday sales to help you out. We're already deep into Best Buy's 20 Days of Doorbusters and Walmart's 20 Days of Deals, and there are other noteworthy deals as well.

So what's good? I'm here to tell you. No, literally: I'll be here every day until the calendar strikes on Dec. 25 to give you updates on these and other sales and to highlight the ones that are really worth your time.

Here are the latest and greatest picks, followed by store-specific roundups.

Apple iPad 9.7 (128GB) silver or space gray: $329 (save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET For the same (non-sale) price of the 32GB model, you can score an iPad with four times the storage. That's one of the best deals we've ever seen! See at Walmart

Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch: $43.95 (save $27) GameSpot A game Jeff Bakalar called "a damn masterpiece" (see review), Super Mario Odyssey is $45 at Walmart but even less at MassGenie. Just make sure to click the Power Deal button. See at MassGenie Super Mario Odyssey review

Sceptre 32-inch HD LED TV: $80 (save $100) Sceptre Looking for a mid-size TV for a den or bedroom? Sceptre's 32-incher has a 4.5-star review average from nearly 3,000 buyers, proof that its 720p resolution is just fine for a screen of this size. You'll have to BYO "smarts," but scroll down and you can scoop up an Amazon Fire TV Stick for just $25. Incredible deal. See at Walmart

Amazon Fire TV Stick: $24.99 (save $15) Sarah Tew/CNET It was $5 less on Black Friday, but $25 for Amazon's Alexa-enabled streaming stick is still a pretty fantastic deal. See at Amazon Fire TV Stick review

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: $49.99 (save $30) Sarah Tew/CNET After a long stretch selling for $60, the Fire HD 8 is now the same price as Amazon's entry-level tablet, the Fire 7. But the HD 8 offers a bigger, better screen and faster performance. See at Amazon Fire HD 8 review

iPad 2018 with 9.7-inch screen is $250 at Target (Save $80) Sarah Tew/CNET Apple's non-Pro iPad does everything most people want it for: Web browsing, Netflix-streaming and playing games from the App Store. Target has discounted the 32GB and 128GB versions of the tablet by $80, making them $250 and $350, respectively. $250.00 at Target Read the review

Google Pixel 3, 3 XL get their Black Friday prices back Sarah Tew/CNET The Google Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL are discounted by $100 and $150 respectively on Google's store, bringing both high-end phones back to their Black Friday weekend prices. They will remain at these prices until Dec. 22. See at Google

Best Buy has another hodge-podge of deals today -- nothing terribly exciting, with the exception of the spotlight deal (see below). That's one of the best deals I've seen all year.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Chime Pro and Echo Dot: $180 (save $170) Best Buy Yowza! The Ring Video Doorbell Pro normally runs $249 all by itself. Here you also get the Chime Pro range-extender, and when you add the bundle to your cart, Best Buy throws in a free Amazon Echo Dot (third-generation). See at Best Buy Ring Pro review

Game time! Walmart is currently offering a $10 egift card with the purchase of various popular party games, including Exploding Kittens, Cards Against Humanity and Unstable Unicorns.

Meanwhile, you can still grab a solid Nintendo Switch bundle and big discounts on Samsung UHD TVs and Xbox One bundles.

Nintendo Switch, Labo and controller bundle: $340 (save $49) Walmart It's getting tough to find any kind of Switch deal, so Walmart's is worth a look. In addition to the console itself, you get your choice of three Labo kits and an Ematic wired controller. See at Walmart Nintendo Labo review

Samsung UHD TVs for up to $400 off Walmart is still offering up to $400 off a variety of UHD televisions, ranging from $400 to $1,400 depending on the model. The highest-end TVs appear to be offered at an even larger $1,000 off, which can be helpful if you were looking for a curved TV or just a Samsung set with a 55-inch screen. See at Walmart

