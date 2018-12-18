Walmart

Okay, shoppers, it's officially one week till Christmas -- meaning you've got just six days to get your holiday shopping done. Have no fear: I've rounded up some of the best deals from stores' holiday sales. And if procrastination is your enemy, no worries: I've also collected six last-minute gifts you can print or email.

But for now there's still time to shop. We're nearing the end of Best Buy's 20 Days of Doorbusters and Walmart's 20 Days of Deals, and there still some great deals from Dell, Target, Amazon and other stores.

Here are the latest and greatest picks, followed by store-specific roundups.

UE Boom 2 Limited Edition wireless speaker: $64 (save $136) Sarah Tew/CNET An oldie but goodie, the UE Boom 2 (shown here in blue, but it's the black Limited Edition that's on sale) offers a waterproof design, 15-hour battery, 360-degree sound and other great features. It's available today only at this price; for the past few weeks it's been selling at around $80, and was indeed as high as $200 prior to that. See at Amazon UE Boom 2 review

Amazon Echo Dot (second generation): $20 (save $20) Taylor Martin/CNET Yep, last year's Dot is still one of this year's best deals -- as it has been since before Black Friday. This may be your last chance to scoop one up at this price, because in the new year Amazon will undoubtedly be focusing its attention on the third-gen model. See at Amazon Echo Dot review

Xbox One S Battlefield V console with Gears of War 4: $200 (save $100) Although Walmart still offers a variety of Xbox One S bundles (see below), Dell raised the ante today with this one, which includes not only the venerated Battlefield V, but also a digital copy of Gears of Wars 4. See at Dell

Nintendo Switch with Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $299 (save $30) Ubisoft Walmart's other Switch bundle (see below) nets you the console, a Labo kit and a wired controller. If you'd rather start your Switch adventure with a game, here's a popular one included at no extra charge. It's currently sold out, but the price hasn't changed, so you may want to sign up for an in-stock alert. Who knows, you might get lucky! See at Walmart 24 best Switch games

Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch: $45 (save $26) GameSpot A game Jeff Bakalar called "a damn masterpiece" (see review), Super Mario Odyssey is $45 at Walmart but even less at MassGenie. Just make sure to click the Power Deal button. Deal ends today! See at MassGenie Super Mario Odyssey review

Sceptre 32-inch HD LED TV: $90 (save $90) Sceptre Although it was $10 less yesterday, this is still a pretty amazing deal. Sceptre's 32-incher has a 4.5-star review average from nearly 3,000 buyers, proof that its 720p resolution is just fine for a screen of this size. You'll have to BYO "smarts" if you want apps like Netflix, but scroll down and you can scoop up an Amazon Fire TV Stick for just $25. Incredible deal. See at Walmart

Amazon Fire TV Stick: $25 (save $15) Sarah Tew/CNET It was $5 less on Black Friday, but $25 for Amazon's Alexa-enabled streaming stick is still a pretty fantastic deal. As of today, however, it's showing "in stock on Dec. 25," so obviously it won't be delivered in time for Christmas. See at Amazon Fire TV Stick review

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: $50 (save $30) Sarah Tew/CNET After a long stretch selling for $60, the Fire HD 8 is now the same price as Amazon's entry-level tablet, the Fire 7. But the HD 8 offers a bigger, better screen and faster performance. See at Amazon Fire HD 8 review

iPad 2018 with 9.7-inch screen is $250 at Target (Save $80) Sarah Tew/CNET Apple's non-Pro iPad does everything most people want it for: web browsing, Netflix-streaming and playing games from the App Store. Target has discounted the 32GB and 128GB versions of the tablet by $80, making them $250 and $350, respectively. $250.00 at Target Read the review

Google Pixel 3, 3 XL get their Black Friday prices back Sarah Tew/CNET The Google Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL are discounted by $100 and $150 respectively on Google's store, bringing both high-end phones back to their Black Friday weekend prices. They will remain at these prices until Dec. 22. See at Google

Best Buy continues to offer roughly half a dozen doorbusters, with two standouts today:

Insignia 5.5-liter digital air fryer: $50 (save $70) Best Buy Actually, this model normally sells for $80 (with occasional fluctuations in both directions), but $50 is indeed the lowest price to date -- and an extremely good deal for an air fryer of this capacity. See at Best Buy 7 air fryer tips

Sharp 58-inch 4K HDR Roku TV: $350 (save $200) Sharp Although Honey begs to differ that Best Buy previously sold this TV for $550, there's no question that a 58-inch Roku is a pretty sweet deal at $350. TCL's Series 4 model is priced the same, but for a 55-inch screen. See at Best Buy

Game time! Walmart is still offering a $10 e-gift card with the purchase of various popular party games, including Exploding Kittens, Cards Against Humanity and Unstable Unicorns.

Meanwhile, you can still grab a solid Nintendo Switch bundle and big discounts on Samsung UHD TVs and Xbox One bundles. The store is also now matching Target's $250 iPad deal.

Nintendo Switch, Labo and controller bundle: $340 (save $49) Walmart It's getting tough to find any kind of Switch deal, so Walmart's is worth a look. In addition to the console itself, you get your choice of three Labo kits and an Ematic wired controller. See at Walmart Nintendo Labo review

Samsung UHD TVs for up to $400 off Walmart is still offering up to $400 off a variety of UHD televisions, ranging from $400 to $1,400 depending on the model. The highest-end TVs appear to be offered at an even larger $1,000 off, which can be helpful if you were looking for a curved TV or just a Samsung set with a 55-inch screen. See at Walmart

