Cheapskate exclusive: Get a lifetime ZipDrive personal-cloud subscription for free

Filo/Getty Images

Here's a real problem: You have a big library of music or movies, but not nearly enough space on your phone to hold it all. Similar problem: You've shot a bunch of photos and videos on your phone, and now your storage is nearly full; you need an easy way to offload the extra. (This is especially problematic now that Google is ending free unlimited photo storage.)

Situations like those can benefit from a "personal cloud," meaning a PC that doubles as a secure server for files you can access from anywhere. If you've heard of tools like Kodi and Plex, you get the idea.

If that sounds like something you could use, good news: For a limited time, and while licenses last, Cheapskate readers can get a for one PC. It normally costs $10 annually -- not a lot, obviously, but free is better.

Wait, ZipDrive? No relation to the old Iomega Zip drives of yesteryear. Owned by cloud-storage service iDrive, this is basically a desktop software client (available for Windows, Mac and Linux) that enables remote file access. By default, it makes your entire hard drive available, but you can limit the scope to a select folder if you prefer.

Once you've installed the client, your drive is accessible via a web browser or the ZipDrive app (which is available for Android and iOS). Everything is completely secure; no device gains access without your approval.

In addition to accessing files remotely, you can upload photos and videos from your mobile device and choose files to share with others. The apps support viewing and even editing of Microsoft Office documents.

The tool isn't perfect, however. For starters, if you want to limit access to just one folder, you can -- but you can't select multiple folders. It's either your entire hard drive or an individual folder.

Also, while the ZipDrive apps allow you to stream music from your PC, they're poor music players. Any big library of MP3s, for example, is presented as a single long list of songs. They're not sorted by artist, album or even folder.

But, hey: It's free! Even if you use this for a single purpose, like streaming your video library from afar or replacing a potentially hackable cloud-storage service with one that's local and secure, it's worth a look.

Your thoughts?

Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds: $32 with code

Sarah Tew/CNET

Now here's what I call a closeout. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Jabra's eBay store has the . That's after applying promo code PREZDAY20 at checkout.

Arguably an even better deal: The with that same promo code. Both models are "like new" and backed by a two-year Jabra warranty, meaning there's zero risk involved.

A few things to know: The 65t hit the market about three years ago with a $170 (!) price tag; the Active 65t followed a few months later at $190. Both received high marks from CNET's David Carnoy, who cited better-than-AirPods sound quality (though at the time there were no AirPods Pro for a more accurate comparison).

The difference between the two? The Active 65t offers better sweat resistance (hence the moniker) and a "grippier" design. Both are great for calls. Read Carnoy's Elite Active 65t review to learn more.

Amazing deal, folks. Highly recommended.

Now playing: Watch this: Jabra's Elite 65t earphones have some advantages over...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.