There are a lot of gaming mice. A ridiculous number of gaming mice. So many mice, in fact, that trying to decide on a single size and style -- especially on a budget -- is much more complicated than scouring Reddit and Amazon's top lists to find an answer. Unless you know exactly what you're after and what grip you use, I recommend getting to a store to try some out before you buy.

What's below are some of our favorites that we've tested that fall below $50. Our picks aren't definitive as we regularly test new mice and, again, there are so many out there. If you think I've overlooked any other great sub-$50 gaming mice, let me know in the comments. Also, if you need a new gaming keyboard, too, here are our current picks for less than $100.

Disclosure: CNET may get a share of the revenue from the sale of some of the products in this guide.

Sarah Tew/CNET Roccat packed a ton of function into this 99-gram ambidextrous RGB mouse. Its Swarm software lets you program its 10 buttons for up to 20 functions with its Easy Shift feature that gives you access to a second set of commands. Plus, there are a bunch of preset profiles for games. If you like macros, but don't like a bulky mouse, consider the Kova.

Sarah Tew/CNET You can dismiss Razer because they're popular or you feel they're all hype. But the fact is, this is a good mouse for the money. It's comfortable, particularly if you use a palm grip, with an accurate speedy sensor and a lightweight body. The Synapse software lets you tweak its lights and seven buttons as much as you want and you no longer need to sign in. And it's covered with a two-year warranty.

Sarah Tew/CNET Steelseries recently announced a 10th-anniversary edition of this mouse called the Sensei Ten. It has a couple new features that make it worth paying extra for (it's $70) like tilt tracking for when you hit your mouse pad at an angle. That said, the 310 is less expensive, just as lightweight and also has accurate tracking thanks to its esport-quality sensor. The side buttons are on the small side, but you get a set on each side of its ambidextrous design.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you want some extra flash in a fast, accurate and light gaming mouse, the Surge is a fine pick. At 100 grams you can use it with a fingertip or claw grip and it's ambidextrous, too. There are six programmable buttons and a ring of RGB light that run around the entire body. It's a plug-and-play mouse, but you can program the lights and buttons with the company's NGenuity software.

Sarah Tew/CNET The G305 is the only one here that doesn't have RGB lighting. However, it's also the only wireless mouse and without that extra lighting it lasts longer -- up to 250 hours of continuous gaming. It takes a single AA battery that hides under the palm rest with its Lightspeed wireless USB adapter. Even with the battery, though, it weighs less than 100 grams. The small size, relatively low profile and weight was comfortable used with claw and palm grip styles. All in all, it's a great wireless gaming mouse if you don't want a lot of buttons or lights. The price hovers around the $50 mark, so if it jumps a bit over that, I recommend waiting it out for a price drop or sale.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you spend a lot of time playing FPS games, this is a great pick. While plenty of mice have ways to quickly adjust DPI on the fly, the removable thumb clutch is perfectly placed. And two sizes are included to adjust for your hand size. The other helpful feature is the tension adjustment on the scroll wheel. A small wheel on the bottom lets you pick just how fast you want the scroll wheel to turn for those times when you need greater accuracy like selecting weapons.

