Guy makes the most polite car horn you've ever heard

In a world plagued with road rage, YouTube user and former NASA engineer Mark Rober has created a way to make horn-honking less confrontational. Rober posted a video titled "NICEST Car Horn Ever - DIY" on Wednesday detailing the custom horn setup in his Volkswagen Jetta.

Rober added three new horn sounds to his car. He calls the first sound a "courtesy honk." It's a quick, friendly, two-honk chirp designed to nudge texting drivers to move forward at a green light, ask someone to pay attention, or signal a "thank you" while on the road. "I kind of feel like this should be a standard feature on all cars," Rober says.

Rober built the system himself using a sound board with custom sound effects, a set of horn buttons, an amplifier, a speaker and his wiring skills. Rober's friend over at YouTube channel I Like To Make Stuff posted a companion video giving detailed instructions on how to build this system for your own car.

As for the other two horn buttons, the red one triggers a train horn, which is maddeningly loud and should be used sparingly. The third button makes a Star Wars R2-D2-like noise that's extremely chill.

"So that's my pitch: to make our roads more pleasant by increasing the vocabulary of the standard car horn," Rober says. If everybody builds a similar system, it might help reduce middle-finger incidents on the road.

