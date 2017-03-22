Moving dartboard makes for perfect aim

If you're horrible at playing darts, YouTube star and science blogger Mark Rober says he has the solution. And it isn't more practice.

Rober spent three years developing a moving dartboard that can ensure a bullseye nearly every time.

In the video posted Tuesday, Rober shows off the engineering behind his movable dartboard.

"Basically, you throw a dart and then a Vicon motion capture system tracks the dart in the air. We use those X, Y, Z positions in Matlab to predict where the dart will land using some regression analysis," Rober said on his YouTube page. "Once we know where it will land, we move the board to the right spot using six stepper motors that attach to the back of the board using fishing line."

Rober took the darts and his board to a bar to see how people would react while testing it out. After all, intoxicated bar patrons are the best critics when it comes to playing darts after a few pints.

"In general, we found if you're really drunk, you get so pumped at your new abilities," Rober said in the video.

