Captain America's beard shows up at Apple event ahead of Endgame

Oh hai, Cap! Fans spot Avengers superhero actor Chris Evans at Monday's Apple event.

If you're into all things Apple, you probably know the company unveiled a series of new services on Monday, including an enhanced news subscription service, a credit card and a gaming subscription service

But some observant viewers watching along with the livestream may have noticed a certain superhero in the audience --  Captain America himself, Chris Evans

And his beard is back, which makes us wonder if we might see it again in Avengers: Endgame even though he's clean-shaven in all the trailers so far

And fans on Twitter reacted accordingly.

