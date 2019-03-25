Captain America's beard shows up at Apple event ahead of Endgame

If you're into all things Apple, you probably know the company unveiled a series of new services on Monday, including an enhanced news subscription service, a credit card and a gaming subscription service.
But some observant viewers watching along with the livestream may have noticed a certain superhero in the audience -- Captain America himself, Chris Evans.
And his beard is back, which makes us wonder if we might see it again in Avengers: Endgame even though he's clean-shaven in all the trailers so far.
And fans on Twitter reacted accordingly.
