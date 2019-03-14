All Avengers: Endgame trailers rounded up -- Thanos better watch his back

Marvel

Thanos may have snapped half the population to dust in Avengers: Infinity War, but that doesn't mean the fight is over. Here's all the footage for the upcoming movie Avengers: Endgame we've seen so far.

The newest Avengers trailer offers a few more hints at what's in store for Marvel Cinematic Universe's end of Phase 3.

The footage shows Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye/Ronin, Rocket Raccoon, Bruce Banner, Ant-Man, Thor and the rest of the surviving superheroes preparing for battle.

Each superhero recalls their own origin story and personal tragedies in the trailer, but there's a sense of hope as they band together for one final fight.

The new trailer also highlights a quote worth remembering: "The world has changed, and none of us can go back. All we can do is our best, and sometimes, the best that we can do, is to start over."

Plus, we see Captain Marvel at the end meeting the gang, which means she could end up being their secret weapon to reverse the damage Thanos unleashed.

While technically this clip isn't an Avengers: Endgame trailer, it's the footage of the Captain Marvel postcredits scene that shows what happens when Carol Danvers answers Nick Fury's pager message.

Captain Marvel almost magically appears behind Black Widow and asks, "Where's Fury?"

"Some people move on, but not us."

Marvel dropped this teaser trailer during the Super Bowl on Feb 3. In it, we see superheroes like Captain America attending a support group; Iron Man and Nebula repairing -- or perhaps upgrading -- armor; and Black Widow practicing at the gun range. Even Hawkeye/Ronin shows up.

It's intense, super intense in fact, punctuated with handclaps you might say represent Thanos doing the old finger snap.

"We lost friends, we lost family, we lost a part of ourselves. This is the fight of our lives."

The first trailer for Avengers: Endgame debuted on Dec. 7, 2018 and showed a forlorn Tony Stark lost in space, trying to repair his ship so he can get back home. Guardians of the Galaxy's Nebula is with him, so at least we know he has someone there to help him make repairs.

First Avengers: Endgame trailer in Lego: Dec. 9, 2018

This is the exact same teaser trailer of Tony Stark in his ship, but somehow it's even cooler because the footage is re-created frame by frame in Lego.

Avengers: Endgame is scheduled to open in theaters worldwide on April 26.

