Capcom teases new Resident Evil game reveal next month

In the wake of the Resident Evil 2 remake bringing us back to Raccoon City's zombie-infested streets earlier this year, developer Capcom is teasing the next game in the survival horror series. The "Project Resistance" logo has the R and E in blood red, hinting at the connection, with a teaser trailer coming Sept. 9.

It'll drop at at 3 p.m. UTC (8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. EST/4 p.m. BST/1 a.m. AEST) that day, and the game will get a showcase Sept. 12, 13, 14, and 15 at Tokyo Game Show. The PS4, Xbox One and Steam logos are shown at the bottom of the site, suggesting that it'll be available on current gen systems.

We don't know if it'll be Resident Evil 8 (the seventh game came out in 2017), a remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis or some kind of spinoff, and Capcom didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.

We'll update this as soon as we know more, or when the trailer shows up.

